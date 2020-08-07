Sunday Tips

Motakhayyel is Keith Hamer's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

After wins in two ultra-competitive handicaps, Motakhayyel can successfully graduate to Group Three company in the AJN Steelstock Sovereign Stakes at Salisbury

The Richard Hannon-trained four-year-old lifted the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot and followed up in the Bunbury Cup at Newmarket.

He steps up from seven furlongs to a mile - but that should not be an issue as he won twice over the longer distance last year.

Sometimes those feature handicaps can be tougher to win than some Group races and he does not have much to find with Regal Reality, who is top-rated.

He can continue Hamdan Al Maktoum and Jim Crowley's golden spell since the resumption

Hannon could also be celebrating with Hot Summer in the AJN Steelstock Cecilia Hall Handicap.

He got off the mark at the fifth time of asking at Windsor last month but was slightly disappointing last time out.

That came over 10 furlongs, though, and he will be much more at home back down at a mile.

Muscika can defy a 4lb rise for a recent victory at York when he lines up for the William Hill Extra Places Every Day Handicap at Thirsk.

The David O'Meara-trained sprinter ended a 14-month losing spell with a tidy display on the Knavesmire to hold Golden Apollo by three-quarters of a length.

That would have given the six-year-old confidence and he looks to have every chance of doubling up.

Prince Eiji can land an overdue victory the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes.

Roger Varian's four-year-old has been beaten seven times since making a winning debut at Ascot in September 2018.

He has been running well and shaped encouragingly when fourth to Global Giant in a Listed race at Newbury on his first run since being gelded.

First Winter got off the mark at Windsor on his fourth career start and can repeat the trick over the same mile an a quarter in the Taplow Handicap.

His win came in a novice event and he now tackles handicap company for the first time, with a mark of 86 not looking too harsh judged on the style of his success.

Charlie Appleby's charge made all the running and supporters of the 4-7 favourite had few anxious moments as the Dubawi gelding scooted up by three and three-quarter lengths from Kimberley in a field of 12.

Binyon has been a big price in all his five races so far but is far from being a forlorn hope in the Woodside Handicap.

The three-year-old, who makes the long journey south from David Barron's Thirsk base, has shown signs of ability, in his last two outings in particular. Yet he is slipping down the weights.

Steel Bull is fancied to complete a quickfire hat-trick in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Michael O'Callaghan's youngster looked every inch a high-class juvenile in the making when bolting up on his Naas debut - and just seven days later he justified market confidence with a Group Three verdict in the Molecomb at Goodwood last week.

The Clodovil colt is now thrown into a Group One, but the style of his first two performances suggest he should be at home at this level.

SELECTIONS:

CURRAGH: 2.00 Colour Sergeant, 2.35 Revolutme, 3.10 Steel Bull, 3.40 Millisle, 4.15 Mudawy, 4.50 Ty Rock Brandy, 5.25 Incidental, 5.55 Carrytheone.

DOWNPATRICK: 2.20 Escort'namix, 2.55 Soldiers Hill, 3.30 Gone Racing, 4.05 Kilganer Queen, 4.40 City Limits, 5.15 Cushinstown Finest, 5.45 Ashton Court.

SALISBURY: 12.40 Minzaal, 1.10 Biotic, 1.40 Lord Tennyson, 2.15 Poets Dance, 2.50 Indie Angel, 3.25 MOTAKHAYYEL (NAP), 4.00 Hot Summer, 4.30 Carp Kid, 5.05 Master Milliner.

THIRSK: 12.50 Bobby's Rose, 1.20 Al Mansoura, 1.55 Duke Of Firenze, 2.30 Muscika, 3.05 Almurr, 3.35 Moiella, 4.10 Prinze Eiji, 4.45 Nomadic Empire, 5.20 Vintage Rose.

WINDSOR: 1.00 Mary Cassett, 1.30 Under Curfew, 2.05 Zaisan, 2.40 Crystal Carole, 3.15 Zest Of Zambia, 3.50 Royal Appointment, 4.20 First Winter, 4.55 Buriram, 5.30 Binyon.

DOUBLE: Muscika and Motakhayyel.