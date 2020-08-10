Extra special success for Doyle seals new association

Roger Charlton was full of praise for Hollie Doyle as she set the seal on her new association with owner Imad Al Sagar in steering Extra Elusive to Group Three glory in the BetVictor Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock.

Doyle was appointed as the owner's retained rider at the end of July and they enjoyed their first winner together with just their second runner earlier in the week, with Extra Elusive a first Pattern-race starter for the new team.

Sent off at 11-2, the Charlton-trained five-year-old appeared to have plenty on his plate in attempting to turn the tables with the odds-on favourite Global Giant from their recent meeting at Newbury, but was ultimately a comfortable winner from Certain Lad, with the market leader only third.

Charlton hailed Doyle's ride and admitted he had plenty of faith in his charge before the race.

He said: "I didn't see any reason why he couldn't turn the form around with the favourite - we pulled for three furlongs at Newbury and got beaten a length.

"I thought we had every chance today, to be honest with you. He settled very well in front and Hollie gave him a great ride.

"It's really good for Hollie and the owners. She hasn't ridden much for me, apart from one or two light weights, but she's demonstrating her skills on a daily basis with the winners she's riding.

"She's doing fantastically well. It's great for her profession and great for all the girls - it encourages everybody as she's right up there with the best."

Elsewhere on the Merseyside card, further top-level assignments await Veracious after the Group One-winning mare made the perfect start to her campaign with victory in the BetVictor British EBF Dick Hern Stakes.

The daughter of Frankel finally delivered the Group One victory she had long promised in the Falmouth Stakes last summer, before finishing second in the Sun Chariot and fourth in the QEII in October.

Having been kept in training as a five-year-old, she was the 11-10 favourite to make a successful reappearance on Merseyside for Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore - and got the job done in fine style.

Always travelling strongly, Veracious picked up well to grab the lead and had enough in reserve to hold the strong-finishing Posted at bay by three-quarters of a length.

Chris Richardson, managing director for owner-breeders Cheveley Park Stud, nominated next month's Matron Stakes at Leopardstown as a potential next port of call.

At Newmarket, Star Of Emaraaty took her career to new heights when springing a 66-1 surprise in the Betway Sweet Solera Stakes.

Trainer Kevin Ryan said: "We are delighted with her as she is a sweet filly.

"She got very unbalanced at Sandown and it was a bit of a risk coming to Newmarket of it happening again. I thought she would have a fair chance of handling it though if he got her down the hill, as we knew when she hit the rising ground she would come home well.

"She is quite a laid-back filly and she will improve with racing. I couldn't fault her today as she has picked up and quickened well."

Despite not nominating an immediate target for Star Of Emaraaty, who was introduced at 50-1 for the 1000 Guineas by Betway, the Group One-winning handler is considering stepping her up in trip on her next start.

Joint-favourite Fly Miss Helen was pulled up midway through the race and sadly suffered a fatal injury.

Sunday featured Group One action in France and Ireland.

Star of the show across the Channel was the Charlie Appleby-trained Space Blues, who picked up a deserved first career success at the highest level in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

Doyle was not to be left out, either, claiming a Listed triumph aboard the Archie Watson-trained Maystar.

Topping the bill at the Curragh was Lucky Vega for Jessica Harrington and Shane Foley in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes. A shot at the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket could be next.