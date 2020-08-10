Tuesday's Tips

Top Class Angel can show she is on the upgrade by following up her first career success with another in division one of the Abram Fillies' Handicap at Haydock.

The Richard Hannon-trained three-year-old had run respectably with a first-four finish on all her four previous starts, before getting off the mark at Newmarket last month. She may have only got home by a neck from Madame Tantzy, but she showed a willing attitude to ward off the runner-up.

The handicapper has responded by putting her up 5lb, but the daughter of Dark Angel will have gained plenty of confidence from that success and is still lightly-raced.

Alablaq has had to settle for the runner-up spot on both his starts to date, and can make it third time lucky in the Winwick Nursery Handicap.

Ed Dunlop's youngster, a 120,000 guineas purchase, starts off in handicaps with a rating of 76. It is one that can be exploited.

Vindicate can carry the colours of the Queen to victory in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The Michael Stoute-trained son of Lope De Vega has not cut the mustard in two decent handicaps at Newmarket and Windsor this summer, but has less on his plate on his return to the all-weather. His only win came on an artificial surface at Chelmsford last August.

Hard Solution struck over the minimum trip at Dunstall Park a few days ago and can repeat the dose over an extra furlong in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap.

The David O'Meara-trained four-year-old led close home when beating Captain Ryan a head on Friday, so he should appreciate the sixth furlong and can defy a 5lb penalty.

Alnaseem may benefit from a drop in trip to return to winning ways in the Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

Successful over a mile at Yarmouth in June, James Ferguson's four-year-old found the last half-furlong of that distance a bit too far when when fourth to Manaabit at Ascot in a better grade.

The Shamardal filly is down to seven furlongs, and this is not quite as hot. The combination of factors can see her get her head in front again.

Pammi has sneaked in at the bottom weights for the Thank You Medics UK Handicap Hurdle at Perth.

Jim Goldie's charge has hinted from two runs this summer, one on the Flat and one over jumps, that she could be on the cusp of coming good.

The five-year-old won over hurdles at Musselburgh in February and remains on a lenient mark. Champion jockey Brian Hughes will do the steering.

There should also be a winner for Hughes' title rival Richard Johnson, who has leading claims aboard Craigmor for Olly Murphy in the Thank You Auto Services Perth Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

HAYDOCK: 1.25 Camahawk, 1.55 Redrosezorro, 2.25 Ustath, 2.55 Amalfi Bay, 3.25 Verbena, 3.55 Alablaq, 4.25 TOP CLASS ANGEL (NAP), 4.55 Eternal Blush, 5.30 Leoncavallo.

LINGFIELD: 3.50 Black Sparrow, 4.20 Aramis Grey, 4.50 Sweet Nature, 5.25 Flying Standard, 5.55 Volcano Bay, 6.25 Tawtheef, 6.55 Alnaseem, 7.25 Radetsky, 7.55 Confrerie.

PERTH: 4.00 Gemologist, 4.30 Petrastar, 5.05 Dr Hooves, 5.40 Craigmor, 6.10 Pammi, 6.40 Lady Samback, 7.10 Forecast, 7.40 Istimraar, 8.10 Headscarf Lil.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.40 Hotalena, 2.10 Boogie Time, 2.40 Heatherdown Matron, 3.10 Hard Solution, 3.40 Vindicate, 4.10 Thorn, 4.40 Come On Bear, 5.15 Deeds Not Words, 5.50 Purbeck Hills.

DOUBLE: Top Class Angel and Alablaq.