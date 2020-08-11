Wednesday Tips

Pythagoras is David Clough's best bet for Wednesday and he has a tip for every race in the UK and Ireland.

Pythagoras can provide the solution in the British Stallion Studs EBF Figham Maiden Stakes at Beverley.

Richard Fahey's juvenile ran with significant promise on debut at Ayr last month when keeping on well at just short of this distance to be beaten a neck into second.

That was in a relatively uncompetitive four-runner race - but the odds-on winner had an experience advantage and a plausible level of form in the book already.

Pythagoras may therefore need little or no improvement to shape up into a winner at his second attempt.

All the indications of his initial effort were that he will soon be capable of better, and it is of course no detriment that Andrea Atzeni takes over in the saddle this time.

Billian is another bidding to strike on his second racecourse appearance, in his case at the age of three in the Ics Cleaning Median Auction Maiden Stakes.

Bryan Smart's colt needs to turn form round with the reopposing Sound Of Dubai, and will not be helped by having to run off level weights here rather than receiving 2lb as he did last time.

He has only a length to find, though, from his course-and-distance third at the start of the month when little went right for him yet he still produced a late rattle to make significant ground on the two ahead of him.

Shepherds Way is out to continue her winning ways in the Routh Carrs Handicap, following last month's Haydock success.

Julie Camacho's grey is up 7lb for that success, but won with authority and should not be inconvenienced by quicker ground - having also collected on good to firm at Musselburgh last year.

She fared encouragingly to finish fourth twice on her first two outings for her new stable, before demonstrating she has plenty of potential on turf too.

Last Sunset can outshine her rivals on the afternoon card at Kempton, in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Saeed bin Suroor's filly was an emphatic course-and-distance winner on debut last month, overturning a short-priced favourite who has gone on to win a valuable Newmarket nursery since.

Last Sunset must concede her penalty to a couple of well-connected opponents but should prove up to the task.

Half an hour later, Mostly returns to the track in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

John Gosden's well-bred three-year-old has had a wind operation since her only previous start, when second to a surprise but subsequent winner over this trip at Newmarket last October.

This looks a good opportunity to break her duck en route to tougher assignments.

Brentford Hope is likely to be the centre of attention before the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Novice Stakes - but that does not necessarily mean he is a surefire winner.

Richard Hughes' colt was a winter talking horse with Derby aspirations following his impressive debut victory at Newmarket in October.

He had to make a late start after a minor setback this summer, however, where he was slowly away at York before travelling smoothly into it, before fading rather tamely over 10 and a half furlongs.

There will be no excuses this time - apart from the fact perhaps that Casting Vote may prove too good for him, on the back of his debut second to Musidora runner-up Albaflora and comfortable novice victory since then.

Course form is of note on Wolverhampton's evening card - where Absolutio drops down to the minimum trip in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap, for the first time in 16 career starts.

It may prove a shrewd move by his new trainer, after the four-year-old travelled strongly in his victory over a furlong further here last time.

Cupid's Beau was another six-furlong eye-catcher on the same card two weeks ago, when beaten only a head on his first start for 10 months.

He can go one better in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 1.35 PYTHAGORAS (NAP), 2.10 Jamais Assez, 2.40 Billian, 3.10 Invincible Bertie, 3.40 Shepherds Way, 4.10 Al Khabeer, 4.45 Phoenix Approach, 5.15 Top Attraction, 5.50 Haida Gwaii.

GOWRAN: 1.00 Baraniya, 1.30 Wuqood, 2.00 Numen, 2.30 Kassaba, 3.00 Bolero, 3.30 Oh So True, 4.00 Han Solo, 4.30 All The Mollies.

KEMPTON: 1.15 Temple Bruer, 1.45 Breckland, 2.20 Last Sunset, 2.50 Mostly, 3.20 May Sonic, 3.50 Glen Esk, 4.20 Libretti, 4.55 Casting Vote, 5.25 Menin Gate.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.05 Summer Power, 4.35 Honeydew, 5.05 Blue Venture, 5.35 Absolutio, 6.10 Burford Brown, 6.40 Cupid's Beau, 7.10 Mutalahef, 7.40 Heaven Forfend, 8.10 Daheer.

DOUBLE: Last Sunset and Pythagoras.