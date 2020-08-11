Thursday Tips

Queen Power is expected to open her account for the campaign in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury.

Sir Michael Stoute's filly has not managed to get her head in front since landing a Listed event at Newbury in May of last year, but has been keeping good company in the meantime.

So far this year, the daughter of Shamardal has finished runner-up in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket, third in the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot and fourth when stepped up to Group One level for the first time in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood a fortnight ago.

The handicapper assessed that most recent performance as a career best, raising her mark to 108, which is 6lb above any of her rivals in this 10-furlong Listed contest.

It will be a little disappointing if Queen Power is unable to make the most of the drop in class.

Ghaziyah looks the one to be on in the £25,000 British Stallion Studs EBF Odstock Fillies' Handicap.

The Galileo filly won successive novice prizes at Thirsk and Chelmsford last summer before running creditably in defeat in a couple of decent handicaps off marks in the high 80s.

She made her first start in almost 10 months at Glorious Goodwood a couple of weeks ago - and competing from a perch of 90, Ghaziyah was far from disgraced in finishing fourth, beaten little over five lengths.

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old is bound to strip fitter for that outing - and with just six starts to her name, there is every chance she has not yet reached the ceiling of her ability.

Millie The Minx can land back-to-back wins at Hamilton in the Support The Marie Curie Hospice Glasgow Handicap.

It had been a long time between drinks for Dianne Sayer's inmate prior to her recent course strike, having endured a 17-race losing run since winning over hurdles at Sedgefield in December 2018.

However, she has been running well this season, and the application of blinkers helped her find the necessary improvement to score with a little in hand here at the start of the month.

If the headgear has the same effect at the second time of asking, a 3lb rise might not be enough to stop her following up.

A hat-trick could be in the offing for Singing The Blues in the concluding attheraces.com Handicap at Bath.

Rod Millman's charge bolted up by six lengths on his latest visit to the Somerset venue, and he defied a 6lb rise to add to his tally in determined style at Wolverhampton most recently.

A further 4lb hike means he needs to defy a career-high mark to score again, but he is clearly in tremendous heart at the moment- and with Bath's rattling fast ground not an issue for him, he looks sure to go close.

A quality card at Leopardstown features the Clipper Logistics Desmond Stakes, in which the once-raced Etneya gets the vote.

Dermot Weld's filly was seriously impressive on her Curragh debut - and while she faces far more experienced rivals as she tests the water in Group Three company, she is in receipt of a good chunk of weight from many of them.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 3.55 Master Of Brazil, 4.25 Tell William, 5.00 The Golden Unicorn, 5.30 Velvet Vista, 6.00 Waseem Faris, 6.30 Star Prize, 7.00 Savanna Gold, 7.30 Born To Please, 8.00 Singing The Blues.

HAMILTON: 1.35 Full Of Sass, 2.10 Twentysixthstreet, 2.40 Credible, 3.10 Edgewood, 3.40 Poet's Dawn, 4.15 Throne Hall, 4.50 Flying Moon, 5.20 Millie The Minx, 5.50 Royal Countess.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 1.00 Friendly, 1.30 Evergreen And Red, 2.00 Sweet Justice, 2.30 Camelot Rock, 3.00 Etneya, 3.30 Sunchart, 4.00 Slaney East, 4.30 Too Soon To Panic.

SALISBURY: 12.45 Crazy Luck, 1.15 Modmin, 1.45 Amazon Princess, 2.20 QUEEN POWER (NAP), 2.50 Ghaziyah, 3.20 Without A Fight, 3.50 Tuscan Oasis, 4.20 Junvieve, 4.55 Willy Nilly.

TRAMORE: 4.40 Ballyegan Hero, 5.10 Elegant Dan, 5.40 Bear Claws, 6.15 Enzani, 6.45 Chead Solas, 7.15 Charlotte Wells, 7.45 Rocket Lad.

DOUBLE: Queen Power and Millie The Minx.