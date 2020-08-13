Saturday Tips

Jumby can confirm the big impression he made on his debut by taking Listed spoils in the Denford Stakes at Newbury.

Eve Johnson Houghton's youngster went into many notebooks with a stylish display when landing a seven-furlong novice auction event by a length and a half at Ascot.

The Blewbury trainer was waxing lyrical about her latest find - and this race, which used to be known as the Washington Singer Stakes, will have jumped out to her as a logical next step.

Morando can go one better than 12 months ago and claim the Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Geoffrey Freer Stakes.

He looked like justifying favouritism last year until Technician picked him off in the closing stages, before winning his next race in good style.

It should be a different story in this Group Three for Andrew Balding's seven-year-old this time round.

He did not run at all badly on his first start since October when seventh to Fanny Logan in the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot.

With that race under his belt, Morando is sure to be match fit.

Dream Of Dreams has threatened to win a Group race for some time and will hopefully have his deserved day in the sun in the Unibet Hungerford Stakes.

Sir Michael Stoute's son of Dream Ahead has been beaten a head in the last two runnings of the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot.

That Group One is over six furlongs, and he just failed to grab the winner both times - which suggests the step up to seven should suit.

He has shown in the past he stays this distance, despite being mainly campaigned at shorter, and he was second to Sir Dancealot in this very race two years ago.

Buccaneers Vault can finally win Newmarket's Betway Grey Horse Handicap at the fourth attempt.

Paul Midgley's charge has finished on the heels of the placed horses for the last three years and comes into the race, restricted to grey horses, in good form.

The eight-year-old won at Redcar in June and put in good work in the closing stages on two subsequent starts.

Buccaneers Vault could well be at his peak for this race.

Sky Angel has let favourite-backers down on both her starts to date - but she can recoup losses in the Betway Fillies' Nursery Handicap.

The Charlie Appleby-trained youngster was sent off odds-on last time and looked like winning for most of the race.

She did not give in when headed and was not disgraced in third place behind Spirit Of Sisra. Being switched to a handicap can do the trick.

Jonah Jones hinted his turn was near when third to Jawwaal in a competitive five-furlong dash at Ascot.

He flopped last time over six furlongs at York when backed down to favouritism.

Trainer Ed Walker drops him down to the minimum trip, and the tip should be taken in Doncaster's Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap.

All eyes in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Novice Stakes will be on King's Lynn.

The Andrew Balding-trained Cable Bay colt runs in the colours of the Queen and was a good winner here at the St Leger meeting last year.

He has not been seen since, but hopes are high he can still make up into a smart performer - and Repartee, the horse he beat on his last visit to Town Moor, has done the form no harm subsequently.

SELECTIONS:

CHEPSTOW: 3.45 Mary Cassatt, 4.20 City Code, 4.55 Waqaas, 5.30 Don't Tell Claire, 6.00 Jumaira Bay, 6.30 Luckyangel, 7.00 Exhalation, 7.30 Brown Honey, 8.00 Night Time Girl.

DONCASTER: 1.40 Senita, 2.15 Amasova, 2.50 Sorbonne, 3.25 Poet's Magic, 4.00 Magical Wish, 4.35 Jonah Jones, 5.05 King's Lynn, 5.40 Thibaan, 6.10 Polyphony,

DUNDALK: 12.55 Zaffy's Pride, 1.25 Sestriere, 1.55 Pistoletto, 2.30 Cartouche, 3.05 Turbo Command, 3.40 Balmari, 4.15 Freescape, 4.50 Sienna Lady.

NEWBURY: 1.15 First Verse, 1.50 JUMBY (NAP), 2.25 Afaak, 3.00 Morando, 3.35 Dream Of Dreams, 4.10 Deise Blue, 4.45 Bright Eyed Eagle, 5.20 Byron Hill, 5.55 Sula Island.

NEWMARKET: 1.00 Local Law, 1.30 The Fast Lion, 2.05 To Nathaniel, 2.40 Karibana, 3.15 Buccaneers Vault, 3.50 Sky Angel, 4.25 Lalania, 5.00 Believe In Love.

TRAMORE: 4.40 Lady Dahlia, 5.10 Treasure Today, 5.45 Cliara, 6.15 Cape Islay, 6.45 Eight And Bob, 7.15 Bright Flame, 7.45 Give Battle.

DOUBLE: Jumby and Morando.