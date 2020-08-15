Sunday Tips

Space Walk is David Clough's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Space Walk can take Newbury's Unibet You're On Handicap in his stride.

The Queen's four-year-old earned a stamp of approval for this assignment with a convincing victory at Haydock last time.

That length-and-a-half success came on soft ground, at the expense of useful dual-purpose performer Repetitio.

Nigel Hawke's runner-up is a very useful yardstick, and there is no reason why a subsequent 5lb rise should stop Space Walk in his tracks just yet.

The ground at Newbury already has some ease, and it will be no detriment at all if further rain arrives for William Haggas' improving four-year-old.

Trip and track should be spot on, and the assistance of Tom Marquand is another boost.

In the preceding Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap, the three-year-old Danyah may be able to outgun his more experienced rivals.

Jim Crowley rides for Owen Burrows and retained owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum as Danyah bids for a third victory in five career starts.

The son of Invincible Spirit was a decisive winner at Doncaster two months ago, on his return after being gelded and off the track since October.

It is likely a decent gap between races suits him fine, so there are no concerns about his most recent breather.

He is up 10lb, and the messages are mixed about the Town Moor form.

But there was no doubting Danyah won like a progressive horse that day, and this looks a perfectly feasible opportunity to confirm the impression over the same distance at a similar course.

The opening Unibet Thanks The Frontline Workers EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes features another eye-catching contender returning to action after a two-month break.

Hughie Morrison's Rosemary And Thyme has raced just once to date, when she failed to justify favouritism but nonetheless performed with credit - beaten under three lengths into third, with a subsequent dual winner just ahead of her, at Goodwood.

The market suggested she is well thought of, and she may well recoup losses at Morrison's home course.

Ripon's eight-race card is headlined by its annual feature, the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap.

Dakota Gold is back to try to defend his title off top weight, dropping back into this decent handicap company after tackling Group and Listed class of late on the back of his golden run of five wins in seven starts in 2019.

He has fared admirably too, but may just find at least one rival takes advantage of the weight concession of 8lb and upwards all round.

At likely decent odds, the four-year-old Typhoon Ten is one of four last-time-out winners in here - and he could be the one to go in again, having appeared to take a significant step forward at Windsor.

Urban War makes his turf debut in the Follow At WillHillRacing On Twitter Novice Auction Stakes, having hinted at imminent improvement when third on his only all-weather start over a furlong shorter than this at Lingfield this month.

Red Fascinator also takes the eye, in the Hornblower Conditions Stakes, following her course-and-distance success from a previous winner at her second career attempt.

It is also perhaps worth giving another chance to Haggas' Baarij, who failed to follow up her Windsor maiden win at Newmarket but faces an easier task to double her tally in the closing William Hill Extra Places Every Day Fillies' Handicap.

SELECTIONS:

CORK: 2.15 Warrior Brave, 2.45 Monaasib, 3.20 Glow Worm, 3.55 Actuary, 4.30 Sasta, 5.00 Harvey Specter, 5.30 Kells.

MARKET RASEN: 12.00 Rhosneigr, 12.30 Kings Creek, 1.05 Millie Of Mayo, 1.40 Brandon Castle, 2.15 Beau Du Brizais, 2.50 Guardia Top, 3.25 Tricky Customer, 4.00 Dens Delight.

NEWBURY: 1.15 Rosemary And Thyme, 1.50 Risk Taker, 2.25 Danyah, 3.00 SPACE WALK (NAP), 3.35 Amor De Mi Vida, 4.10 Jojo Rabbit, 4.40 Mashhoor, 5.10 Fabilis, 5.40 Stratacaster, 6.10 Mazikeen.

RIPON: 12.55 Urban War, 1.30 Equidae, 2.05 Hesslewood, 2.40 Red Fascinator, 3.15 Typhoon Ten, 3.50 Mondain, 4.25 Kitten's Dream, 4.55 Baarij.

TRAMORE: 2.30 Dysart Diamond, 3.05 Trees Valley, 3.40 Master Artist, 4.15 Captain Cobajay, 4.45 Rapid Response, 5.15 Woodbrook Boy, 5.45 No Reaction.

DOUBLE: Danyah and Space Walk.