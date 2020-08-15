Tuesday Tips

Secretinthepark is still no back number at the age of 10 and can prove the point by winning for the ninth time from 54 starts at Beverley.

For a sprinter that is a decent return from not being over-raced.

Michael Mullineaux's gelding has been knocking on the door since returning from a 218-day absence and can bang it wide open with victory in the Churchill Tyres Handicap.

He only found Line Of Reason too good by half a length at Newmarket in June and was then just touched off in the dying strides when beaten a short head by Pop Dancer at Sandown.

He spoilt his chance at Goodwood last time with a poor start, although he did recover to race prominently before weakening in the last of the six furlongs to finish in the ruck behind Treacherous.

Returning to five furlongs, the same trip of his first two starts this term, Secretinthepark can get back on the scoresheet where he was on target in April 2019.

How Bizarre has been in good form this summer and should go close in the Churchill Tyres A Great British Brand Handicap.

A winner at Musselburgh in July, the Liam Bailey-trained five-year-old has since finished third at this track and a good fourth at York.

Beverley suits How Bizarre as he usually races close to the pace, if not even leading early on, and he is a course and distance winner.

Lismore can complete a quick-fire hat-trick in the Hannah Ali Photography Handicap.

The three-year-old filly is a typical Sir Mark Prescott improver for being stepped up in distance.

After having no success from a mile to a mile and a half, Lismore came good in great style over two miles at Chepstow and was not inconvenienced by the step back to a mile and three-quarters when going in at Bath.

This two miles should be right up her street.

Dunkerron is well-in on his form of old and worth taking a chance on in the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Handicap at Kempton.

It is true the four-year-old, trained by Joe Tuite, has not hit the heights of his juvenile campaign when he was with Alan King - the Kuroshio gelding had a career-high mark of 108 after finishing second in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in 2018.

But he has been running respectably and was only beaten half a length by Polybius over this course and distance in November.

Dunkerron has come down a further 7lb to 82 since then and is dropping down in grade.

Dreamloper lost her maiden tag in convincing fashion at Redcar three weeks ago and can follow-up in the Unibet Thanks The Frontline Workers Fillies' Handicap.

Ed Walker's three-year-old was expected to oblige in the north east and duly justified her short price of 4-5 with a winning margin of seven and a half lengths.

She has only been put up 2lb for that, which looks a little generous.

Jacamar can make amends for an unfortunate incident at Newton Abbot by taking the feature Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle at Fontwell.

Milton Harris' charge tried to nip through on the inside after the third-last flight a couple of weeks ago, but ran out of room and was squeezed out to the wrong side of the rail.

It may have been too far out to say Jacamar would have won, but he was travelling well enough at that stage and was in the process of running a big race.

This is a better contest on paper, but he can prove up to the task.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 1.00 Bay Of Whispers, 1.30 Halwa Azyan, 2.00 SECRETINTHEPARK (NAP), 2.30 Nortonthorpe Boy, 3.00 Allux Boy, 3.30 How Bizarre, 4.00 Aunt Helen, 4.30 Cuba Ruba, 5.05 Lismore.

FONTWELL: 1.45 Dante's View, 2.15 Jen's Boy, 2.45 Jacamar, 3.15 Raven's Tower, 3.45 Ramore Will, 4.20 Peltwell, 4.50 Molliana, 5.20 Wisecracker, 5.50 Buttsbury Lady.

KEMPTON: 4.25 Guru, 5.00 Dreamloper, 5.30 Atalis Bay, 6.00 Dunkerron, 6.30 Daisy Duke, 7.00 Turn On The Charm, 7.30 Lexington Force, 8.00 Long Haired Lover, 8.30 Ravens Ark.

ROSCOMMON: 4.10 Fight Zone, 4.40 Pageboy, 5.15 Big White Chief, 5.45 Darkened, 6.15 Eglish, 6.45 Kipling, 7.15 Call Me Dolly.

DOUBLE: Secretinthepark and How Bizarre.