Sunday Tips

David Clough previews all of Sunday's action in the UK and Ireland featuring Quadrilateral, with Etonian given the Nap vote at Sandown.

Etonian can prove a class act in the Betway Solario Stakes at Sandown.

Richard Hannon, who scooped a big two-year-old pot with Happy Romance at York this week, has opted for a course-and-distance return for Etonian after his surprise maiden victory here on debut last month.

The juvenile colt belied unpromising odds of 28-1, and early trouble in running, to win impressively by more than three lengths from a Godolphin favourite and a John Gosden runner with previous placed experience.

It was a fine if unexpected winning start, and Hannon has duly moved Etonian straight up into Group Three company.

His six rivals present their own unexposed profiles, including fellow surprise maiden winner Apollo One.

But as long as Etonian handles forecast softer conditions - and his sire Olympic Glory had no bother with it - he has shown enough to suggest he will be up to this level.

Quadrilateral has already demonstrated she belongs in top company, so she should theoretically have a compelling case in the Group Three Betway Atalanta Stakes.

Roger Charlton's filly was a Classic contender, after her Group One win at Newmarket last October concluded an unbeaten juvenile campaign.

She has had to settle for third twice since, albeit against the best of her age group in the 1000 Guineas and then Royal Ascot's Coronation Stakes.

Quadrilateral had a sinus ailment after her Ascot third to Alpine Star but is back in fine shape.

Taking on her elders for the first time, her relative proximity to Love in particular at Newmarket appears to put her a step above her opposition this time, in a nonetheless competitive field containing 2018 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook and vastly-improved three-year-old Onassis.

At a lesser level, Cowboy Soldier may be able to ambush the field from the bottom of the weights in the Heed Your Hunch At Betway Handicap.

Robert Cowell's sprinter, who will wear a first-time visor, is well-treated against the reopposing Dave Dexter - in receipt of 7lb after his three-and-a-quarter-length fourth at level weights behind that rival over this minimum trip at Chepstow last month.

Cowboy Soldier was a decent third on the all-weather at Wolverhampton last time, has form on softer ground and may be able to surprise his own hat-trick seeking stablemate Blue De Vega among others.

Current champion jumps jockey Brian Hughes could well have another profitable day at Cartmel - starting with Away At Dawn for Donald McCain in the opening Follow At Williamhillracing On Twitter Novices' Hurdle.

The five-year-old has to concede 7lb and upwards all round, but the manner of his Bangor success last month suggests that should be well within his capabilities - especially with race fitness on his side against his most plausible opponents.

Hughes and McCain can expect to be in business again half an hour later, with Finisk River in the Williamhill.com Best Odds Guaranteed Novices' Hurdle.

The lightly-raced grey has Diodorus to beat, but won with authority here two weeks ago and promises to be even better over this longer trip.

The lucrative Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes headlines a seven-race Flat card at Naas,

There are any number of potential improvers with only a handful of runs each, but Jessica Harrington's Fly Girl is principal among them.

She was a decisive all-the-way maiden winner in the end, at her second career attempt over a furlong further than this at Leopardstown, so should be able to cope with this stiff track.

Kastasa returns to Group Three company to try to extend her winning sequence to six since this time last year.

Dermot Weld's Aga Khan filly got the job done nicely at Listed level last time at Gowran, and looks likely to sustain further progress in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Stanerra Stakes.

CARTMEL: 12.45 Away At Dawn, 1.15 Finisk River, 1.45 Glan Y Gors, 2.15 Tonto's Spirit, 2.45 Juge Et Parti, 3.15 Captain Mowbray, 3.50 Top Billing, 4.20 The Black Squirrel.

NAAS: 1.50 The Perfect Crown, 2.20 Layfayette, 2.50 Fly Girl, 3.20 Kastasa, 3.55 Abduction, 4.30 Silver Spear, 5.00 Dee Sprinter.

SANDOWN: 1.25 Tawaareq, 2.00 Cowboy Soldier, 2.30 Muraad, 3.05 Quadrilateral, 3.40 ETONIAN (NAP), 4.15 Genuflex, 4.50 A La Voile, 5.20 Soghan.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.20 Silent Queen, 1.55 Lethal Blast, 2.25 Wade's Magic, 2.55 Blazing Hot, 3.30 Lofty, 4.05 Christmas Night, 4.40 Smart Connection, 5.10 Swan River, 5.40 Robeam.

DOUBLE: Etonian and Quadrilateral.