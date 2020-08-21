Monday Tips

Hugo Palmer looks to have found a golden opportunity for Tiritomba to open her account at Ayr.

The Newmaket-based trainer clearly feels it is worth the journey to the west of Scotland if it means shedding her maiden tag.

The daughter of Exceed And Excel has had six starts. The first four when she was a two-year-old and trained by Richard Hannon.

She showed fair form when placed on her last two outings and built on that when making her first appearance for the Palmer team.

Tiritomba was thrown in at the deep end in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot and belied odds of 100-1 in putting up a career-best effort to take fourth place behind Onassis.

She stuck to handicap company for her only subsequent run at Leicester and was only touched off close home by Cloud Drift, going down by a neck.

The Shadwell Stud Maiden Stakes is a much easier task for her and she can reward connections with a first victory.

Equidae has been knocking on the door with good efforts in his last two races and Iain Jardine's five-year-old could provide the answer to division two of the Afternoon Tea At Western House Hotel Handicap.

The Equiano entire looked like prevailing over this seven furlongs on his penultimate start, but had to settle for third spot in a tight finish.

He filled the same position in a 16-runner handicap at Ripon when sent off favourite. This could be his day.

Medieval has improved from each of his three runs this summer and can register his fist success of the season in the Kentucky Derby On Sky Sports Racing Handicap at Bath.

The six-year-old, trained by Paul and Oliver Cole, was just caught out by the stiff mile at Newmarket on his latest outing when finishing third to Turntable. This easier track can see him prevail and end a losing streak going back to September 2017.

Sovereign State shaped well when third at Chepstow recently, on his first run for 312 days. With that under his belt, Tony Newcombe's five-year-old should prove hard to beat in the bath.co.uk Classified Stakes.

Lake Baikal made light of a 278-day break when getting off the mark at Perth last month.

That was only the second time Neil Mulholland's six-year-old had run over fences and he can double up in the Owners For Owners Novices' Handicap Chase at Southwell.

Perfect City was just touched off over this two miles and can go one better in the Southwell Golf Club Handicap Hurdle.

Jonjo O'Neill's five-year-old could not quite get to Purple King, going down by a neck, but it was a good run and a win looks on the cards.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 1.10 Bobby's Rose, 1.40 Soaring Star, 2.10 Black Friday, 2.40 Macs Blessings, 3.10 Equidae, 3.40 Paddyplex, 4.15 Oliver's Betty, 4.50 Tiritomba, 5.25 Global Spirit, 6.00 Royal Countess.

BALLINROBE: 1.00 The Broghie Man, 1.30 Imperial Choice, 2.00 Dave And Bernie, 2.30 Yafordadoe, 3.00 Pretty Fantasy, 3.30 Mick Charlie, 4.00 Banogue's Bonus.

BATH: 3.35 Mister Allegro, 4.10 Pretty Pickle, 4.40 Emerald Fox, 5.15 Medieval, 5.50 Sovereign State, 6.20 Passional, 6.50 Crystal Pegasus, 7.20 Lady Morpheus, 7.50 Rare Glam.

SOUTHWELL: 1.15 Coole Lion, 1.45 Lake Baikal, 2.20 Elkstone, 2.50 Perfect City, 3.20 Miss M, 3.50 El Borracho, 4.25 Ennistown, 5.00 Jamacho, 5.35 Racing Spirit.

DOUBLE: Tiritomba and Medieval.