Alex Hammond Blog: York reflections

There were some superb performances at York last week and you'll have read plenty about them by now.

You don't need me to tell you that Ghaiyyath is a monster that has, in the past, been hard to love. I can see why. He wasn't always the most consistent and was a bit of a runaway.

He has matured now though and just gallops his rivals into submission. Even at York, when he was taken on early, he didn't capitulate.

I expect Charlie Appleby will stick to 10 furlongs, rather than stepping back up to a mile and a half for the Arc, but you never know. He's 5/2 favourite for the Champion Stakes at Ascot on October 17.

If he does go to ParisLongchamp, then he won't be for me. Particularly with Yorkshire Oaks winner Love in the line-up. Desperate ground in France might not be ideal for Aidan O'Brien's three year old filly, so if that materialises again I'll be with Enable, with both my head and my heart.

Love is currently Sky Bet's 9/4 favourite, with Enable at 3/1 and Ghaiyyath at 6s.

Incidentally, Sky Bet have priced up some special bets and it's 4/1 about Enable winning the September Stakes (which she should) and the Arc (which hopefully she might!).

Doncaster's St Leger meeting received a boost over the weekend with the news they have secured a sponsor for the oldest Classic at the eleventh hour with Pertemps stepping in to fill the void.

There was further good news for the track (and the industry as a whole) as all being well a restricted number of racegoers will be coming along to the four day fixture as part of a number of trials approved by the government before the public are allowed back in full to sporting events from October 1.

Pyledriver staked his claim for Classic glory with a comprehensive win in York's Great Voltigeur for trainer William Muir.

He's not nailed on to stay a mile and three quarters on pedigree, but he runs as if it won't be a problem and he's now 7/2 second favourite to give his trainer his first Group 1 winner.

Who knows, if you're quick off the mark and grab a ticket, I might see you on Town Moor.

It'll be great to have racegoers there, as it's been mighty strange going racing without crowds over the past couple of months.

Speaking of which, I'm off to wonderful Windsor for Sky Sports Racing on Saturday for their feature meeting of the year (which should have been featuring the band Supergrass after racing - how strange is Windsor going to be without it's carnival atmosphere?!).

The big race is the Group 3 Winter Hill Stakes where Extra Elusive is penalised for his Haydock win last time out. He's not straightforward, but Hollie Doyle got a real tune out of him that day, but he might find things harder conceding weight to all his rivals.

I can understand why Fox Chairman is Sky Bet's 7/4 favourite, particularly if the ground stays on the soft side, but he's short enough at that price.

If it dries out, then John Smith's Cup winner Sinjaari is one to keep on side and I can't get it out of my head that King Ottokar might pop up again now he's been gelded, he needs some cut in the ground and is a 3/1 shot for Charlie Fellowes and he'll do for me if conditions prevail.

We'll know more after declarations as some of the entries are also in the Listed August Stakes on the same card.

We've been denied what would have been a clash of the titans with the news that star miler Mohaather has been retired after suffering a bone bruise.

That means Marcus Tregoning's stable star won't meet John Gosden's Jacques le Marois winner Palace Pier in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day in October, which is a real shame.

Mohaather is sure to be a popular stallion at Sheikh Hamdan's Shadwell Stud after his supreme victory in the Sussex Stakes, which followed an impressive win in the Summer Stakes at Ascot with those two wins going some way to compensate for the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, which didn't go his way.

This son of Showcasing is a gorgeous horse and will be sent some smart mares, both by his owner and other mare owners keen to inject some of that phenomenal speed into their offspring.

I can't wait to see his progeny on track in a few years' time.

On the track, Palace Pier is now Sky Bet's even money favourite for the QEII and if he gets there on October 17, I can't see what will beat him.