Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers previews Sunday's racing in the UK with the Nap selection running on the card at Goodwood.

Cloak Of Spirits can regain the winning thread as she drops back to seven furlongs in the Ladbrokes Supreme Stakes at Goodwood.

The three-year-old struck gold on her racecourse bow last July, but has not actually visited the winner's enclosure since - although she has been running with credit in some pretty hot company in the interim.

Following her initial Ascot win, Richard Hannon stepped straight up to Group Two level in the May Hill at Doncaster - where she ultimately disappointed as a beaten favourite, before tackling the Rockfel at Newmarket.

Cloak Of Spirits somewhat redeemed herself in third that day, and Hannon thought her good enough to have a crack at the 1000 Guineas on her 2020 bow, but unsurprisingly she found Love far too good after trying to make all for Classic glory.

Second behind the subsequent Oaks winner is smart form indeed, but she has failed to capitalise in three subsequent runs - most recently when third in a Deauville Group Three earlier this month.

All those runs have been at a mile, or slightly further, so it is perhaps telling Hannon moves back in distance now.

Cloak Of Spirits should be suited by that move, with the conditions of the race giving her a handy pull too.

Atalanta's Boy threw away any chance at the start in the Stewards' Cup,but can make amends by winning the Ladbrokes Giving Extra Places Every Day Handicap.

David Menuisier's charge was certainly not unfancied for the sprint feature at the start of the month, sent off an 11-1 shot after winning and being short-headed in second in his two previous outings.

However, the writing was on the wall from the very first stride as Atalanta's Boy was reported by his jockey Thomas Greatrex to have reared as the stalls opened - losing a good chunk of distance and all hope of making his presence felt.

Greatrex eased Atalanta's Boy well before the line, so it is perhaps best to just put a line through that effort and take advantage of the fact the handicapper has subsequently dropped him 2lb.

Mashmoom has let down her supporters on her latest two runs, but some losses may be recovered in the Visit attheraces.com Nursery Handicap at Yarmouth.

She was a winner of a Chepstow maiden on her second start in July, and Saeed bin Suroor then tried her in novice company.

Mashmoom had to settle for second at Ripon, though, with a penalty for her win perhaps making that kind of level a tough ask.

It made sense to move across to handicap company, and her mark of 77 still looks workable, despite the fact she finished only second off 1lb lower at that first attempt.

Mashmoom raced far too keenly on that occasion, with her early efforts taking their toll as she was beaten half a length. A more restrained run should certainly help her cause here.

It is a big day at Perth, where a classy card is headlined by the bet365 Sam Morshead Perth Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

As You Like has got his head in front since racing resumed, and he looks to have every chance again in the three-mile feature for the Jonjo O'Neill team.

Before reappearing at Southwell last month, the nine-year-old had not been seen since disappointing at Musselburgh on New Year's Day, but he put that lacklustre effort well behind him with a cosy four-and-three-quarter-length win.

Confidently ridden by Jonjo O'Neill jnr that day, As You Like impressed in what appeared to be a tight event, and a 4lb rise certainly does not look insurmountable while he is in such good heart and remains relatively unexposed.

SELECTIONS:

GOODWOOD: 12.45 Grand Scheme, 1.15 Jen's Fella, 1.50 Ice Sprite, 2.25 Atalanta's Boy, 3.00 Native Tribe, 3.35 CLOAK OF SPIRITS (NAP), 4.10 Modmin, 4.45 One To Go, 5.20 Luna Magic.

PERTH: 1.00 Fern Owl, 1.30 Mrs Hyde, 2.05 Global Tour, 2.40 Imperial Elysian, 3.15 As You Like, 3.50 Lady London, 4.25 Calliope , 5.00 Grumpy Boots, 5.30 Tara Kay.

YARMOUTH: 2.15 Final Thought, 2.50 Ivadream, 3.25 Sirius Slew, 4.00 Luna Wish, 4.35 Mashmoom, 5.10 Young John, 5.40 Beverage.

DOUBLE: Cloak Of Spirits and Atalanta's Boy.