Monday Tips

Queen Of Rio looks a value bet to pick up a strong renewal of the EBF Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy Stakes.

The Adrian Keatley-trained filly has scored once in her three outings to date, but she has run with credit on every occasion.

A winner over five furlongs at Ripon on her racecourse bow, she was then pitched into a Listed race at Newbury in the middle of this month, and there was encouragement to take from her sixth-placed finish behind a whole host of useful types - with the winner Zoetic in contention for the Cheveley Park and third home Santosha having been placed behind Campanelle at Royal Ascot.

From there connections opted to go to York's Ebor meeting for another Listed event, where she was just touched off by the decidedly useful Acklam Express.

She steps up to six furlongs at the Garden Racecourse, and that looks like being a plus on what she has shown so far, with give in the ground not an issue.

It is also worth bearing in mind recently-relocated North Yorkshire-based Irishman Keatley knows what he is doing with a good filly, as witnessed by his exploits with Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Jet Setting.

Danyah shapes as though he has more to come, and he looks sure to play a leading role in the Ripon Rowels Handicap.

Trained by Owen Burrows, the beautifully-bred son of Invincible Spirit out of the Classic-placed Cuis Ghaire looked like he might be something special when winning tidily on his first start at Nottingham last year.

It has not quite worked out like that, but he won with real authority on his reappearance at Doncaster this year before following up with a solid third off a 10lb higher mark at Newbury.

Still with few miles on the clock and another who will like the ground, he races off the same mark and might take all the beating, with the Burrows string going well.

Sarvan was probably a little out of his depth last time out - but down in class and with a bit of weight off, he is of interest in the Billy Nevett Memorial Handicap.

There is also a good chance that he failed to see out the mile-and-a-half trip, so dropping back down to 10 furlongs is another plus.

Prior to his Goodwood run behind Mambo Nights, the George Scott-trained runner had beaten Crystal Pegaus at Pontefract, who has come out and won since.

Following his Pontefract run Sarvan was raised 13lb, but two of those have subsequently been knocked off. He is worth another chance.

Richard Fahey's Spirit Dancer is an interesting runner in the Markington Maiden Stakes.

By Frankel out of an unraced sister to an Italian Group One winner, he has shaped well in his two runs to date - one last year and one this.

His most recent effort at Wolverhampton now looks better than it did at the time - given he was beaten only a length and three-quarters by Ilaraab, who has won a decent race since.

At Sandown, Mark Johnston's Prospect should know more about the game than on debut in the Claygate Novice Stakes.

The Shalaa colt looked a bit clueless in the early stages before coming home eye-catchingly into second place.

His pedigree is a bit of a mixed bag, with speed and stamina, but he did not look short of pace at Pontefract.

Arecibo ran a fair race at York last week and should appreciate slightly easier company in the Hampton Handicap.

The five-year-old never really looked like winning a competitive heat on the Knavesmire, but he was beaten only a length and three-quarters in fourth in what was a creditable effort.

He has been acquitting himself well in decent company in his last few runs, and a similar performance would be good enough here.

SELECTIONS:

DOWNPATRICK: 1.00 Western Run, 1.30 Gone Racing, 2.00 Papal Lodge, 2.30 Chasing Abbey, 3.05 Braid Blue, 3.40 Arch Melody, 4.15 I A Connect

RIPON: 12.15 King Of Spirits, 12.45 Intello Boy, 1.20 Danyah, 1.50 QUEEN OF RIO (NAP), 2.20 Sarvan, 2.55 Fox Kasper, 3.30 Little Ted, 4.05 Spirit Dancer, 4.35 Menin Gate.

ROSCOMMON: 4.00 Los Andes, 4.30 Ediyva, 5.00 Adapt To Dan, 5.30 Atlas, 6.05 Vultan, 6.40 Pure Nature, 7.15 Mountain Fox.

SANDOWN: 3.00 Prospect, 3.35 Arecibo, 4.10 Tricolore, 4.45 Cider Apple, 5.15 Eye Of The Water, 5.50 Al Namir, 6.25 Moomba, 6.55 Cuttin' Edge, 7.30 Mephisto.

SOUTHWELL: 12.00 Courtesy, 12.35 De Bruyne Horse, 1.10 Outrun The Storm, 1.40 Frame Rate, 2.10 Loose Chippings, 2.40 Young Tiger, 3.15 Alminoor, 3.50 Final Legacy, 4.25 Born Leader

DOUBLE: Queen Of Rio and Danyah.