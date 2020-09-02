Thursday's Tips

Anita Chambers previews Thursday's action in the UK and Ireland with Time Scale fancied to land the Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury.

Time Scale can get back on the winning trail by bagging a first Group Three success in Salisbury's Shadwell Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes.

Ralph Beckett's charge was unplaced on her racecourse bow back in June, but then took a massive leap forward to breeze home by six lengths at Chepstow next time out - an effort which earned a swift step up to Listed company.

The daughter of Charm Spirit duly bridged that gap in class when powering home by three and three-quarter lengths in the Empress Stakes, booking her ticket for the Duchess of Cambridge in the process.

Time Scale was well fancied for that heat, but eventually had to settle for fourth behind Royal Ascot winner Dandalla - with runner-up Fev Rover going on to win a French Group Two, while third-placed Santosha is a subsequent Group Three scorer.

Clearly the form more than stacks up - and given Time Scale raced most prominently of the quartet, she could well have been closer had she shown a little more restraint.

She sticks at six furlongs here - and having shown decent form on varying ground, Time Scale does not appear to have any obvious chinks in her armour.

While her case is clear, a little more faith may be required to support Bimble in the European Bloodstock News EBF "Lochsong" Fillies' Handicap.

A well-beaten fourth on her only juvenile outing, Bimble's run was not totally without promise, and she certainly put her best foot forward when returned to action at Goodwood in June.

Lining up in a six-furlong maiden event, Bimble travelled powerfully throughout before showing a nice change of gear to assert in the final furlong and go on to win by three and three-quarter lengths.

A couple of those in behind have subsequently gone on to victory, so there is some merit in the form, and a starting mark of 82 gives trainer Henry Candy something to work with.

Simon and Ed Crisford could be in for a good afternoon at Haydock, with both Ostilio and Without A Fight fancied to hit the mark.

Ostilio has not got his head in front since winning a French Group Two back in October 2018, but he may be able to make the most of switching back to seven furlongs in the Betfair EBF Conditions Stakes.

He was just edged out by D'bai over course and distance on his seasonal reappearance, racing a bit keenly on what was his first start in 342 days, and it looked as though moving back up to a mile would be right up his street next time at Thirsk.

Again, though, Ostilio was far too eager and just did not stay - having pulled hard - coming home last of four as a disappointing favourite. Moving back to seven furlongs may help on that score.

Conversely, Without A Fight is on a roll as he goes for a hat-trick in the Read Ryan Moore Columns On betting.betfair Handicap.

He has made strides with each of his three career starts, building on an initial third in June to triumph at Redcar in July and then at Newbury last month - in contrasting conditions on each occasion.

Both wins came over 10 furlongs, but this switch up to an extended mile and three furlongs looks well within his compass.

Bavardages recently returned to form and he can go in again in the Irish Handicap at Chelmsford - while Lights On can star in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Fillies' Novice Stakes at Newcastle, after finding Stunning Beauty far too good on her racecourse debut.

Thunder King may make a winning start over obstacles in the Southwell Racecourse Supports The Newark Advertiser Juvenile Hurdle at the Nottinghamshire track.

CHELMSFORD: 5.15 Watch Me, 5.50 Percy Toplis, 6.20 Bavardages, 6.50 Alnaseem, 7.20 Khaalis, 7.50 Greycoat, 8.20 Summit Fever, 8.50 Justified.

CLONMEL: 4.05 Clancypantz, 4.35 Master Artist, 5.10 Uncle Henry, 5.40 Zinat, 6.10 Knock On Steel, 6.40 Thousand Tears, 7.10 Cottie.

HAYDOCK: 1.10 Coqueta, 1.45 Wanted, 2.20 Desert Quest, 2.50 Ostilio, 3.20 Salsada, 3.50 Without A Fight, 4.20 Das Kapital.

NEWCASTLE: 12.50 Lincoln Red, 1.25 Kats Bob, 2.00 High Security, 2.30 Lights On, 3.00 Run This Way, 3.35 Contrast, 4.10 Bobby Joe Leg, 4.45 Wade's Magic.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.20 Monday, 1.55 Eldama, 2.25 Liffey River, 2.55 Sasta, 3.25 Apricot Rose, 3.55 Holy Roman Empress, 4.25 Newgirlintown, 4.55 Stellify.

SALISBURY: 1.00 Amazon Princess, 1.35 Wightman, 2.10 Mahomes, 2.40 Noon Star, 3.10 TIME SCALE (NAP), 3.40 Bimble, 4.15 Shesadabber, 4.50 Nasraawy.

SOUTHWELL: 4.00 Agentleman, 4.30 Lough Salt, 5.00 Wait For The Lord, 5.30 Thunder King, 6.00 Break The Rules, 6.30 Hasanabad, 7.00 Leroy Leroy, 7.30 Big Penny.

DOUBLE: Time Scale and Bimble.