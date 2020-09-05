Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers previews Sunday's racing in the UK and Ireland with the Nap selection running at York.

Starman can live up to his name by making a swift ascent to Listed glory in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Garrowby Stakes at York.

Ed Walker's charge did not make his racecourse debut until July - but the Dutch Art colt has made up for that belated beginning with two victories in as many starts to date.

Kicking off his campaign at Lingfield, Starman managed to see off a hot favourite by a neck, making virtually all the running before defying his inexperience to dig deep and cling on at the line.

Walker then rolled on to a novice event at Doncaster last month and Starman made quite a splash in beating odds-on favourite and Ayr Gold Cup hope King's Lynn in what was a very convincing manner.

He quickened up smartly when asked to go about his business and the official margin of two and a half lengths probably does not do him justice.

This is another significant step up the ladder, but Starman certainly has ability and could have any amount of improvement still to come.

Tribal Commander lost little in defeat last time out and can regain the winning thread in the Little Green Rascals Children's Nurseries Handicap.

The four-year-old leaves his beloved Chepstow for the first time this year in order to contest this extended two-mile event, and the journey north can pay dividends.

Beaten half a length by a typical Sir Mark Prescott improver last month, Tribal Commander perhaps paid the price for being on the front end throughout at the finish, but it was nevertheless an admirable effort and similar might be good enough here.

A switch to the handicap sphere could work the oracle for Boma Green on the Knavesmire.

He has his second start for Charlie Fellowes in the Sky Bet Club Handicap having placed on his debut for the trainer and in his only previous outing for Jeremy Noseda.

Boma Green was slowly away on his first effort for Fellowes, but promised plenty for the future as he made significant progress towards the finish and was eventually beaten just three lengths in third.

The handicapper has given connections a little work with on an opening mark of 77 and jockey-of-the-moment Hollie Doyle is another plus in the saddle.

Primo's Comet can spark a quickfire double for trainer Jim Goldie in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap at Musselburgh.

The five-year-old struck over this five furlongs back in July but has endured mixed fortunes since, with a couple of lacklustre efforts followed by a marginal return to form in recent outings.

He only fell short by a neck over this course and distance last month, finishing strongly on ground that was probably not ideal.

Quicker conditions are in prospect this time and Primo's Comet can take advantage.

At the other end of the scale, Hillgrove Angel can triumph over 14 furlongs for Goldie in the Visit racingtv.com Handicap.

He has dropped right down the ratings from a high of 76 to his current perch of 59 and stepping back up in trip from a mile and a half should be no problem given he has triumphed over two miles in the past.

Recent performances suggest he may now be returning to something like winning form.

Topkapi Star made a successful debut over obstacles last month and is the pick in Fontwell's Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Juvenile Hurdle.

Trained by Amy Murphy, she failed to strike in seven Flat outings but finally enjoyed her moment in the sun when tried over hurdles at Uttoxeter.

She seemed to relish this new discipline and can strike again while conditions remain on the better side.

Conversely, Bob Pebble came down at the first on his hurdles bow - but supporters should not desert Paul Nicholls' runner just yet.

Placed in two bumper runs, he can be forgiven for fluffing his lines if he can take the Visit attheraces.com Novices' Hurdle.

BALLINROBE: 2.05 Fairyhill Run, 2.35 Heliers Bay, 3.10 Imperial Choice, 3.45 Warreedy, 4.15 Mengli Khan, 4.45 Ask Nile, 5.15 Line Out.

FONTWELL: 1.10 Bob Pebble, 1.40 Vancouver, 2.10 Code Of Law, 2.45 Topkapi Star, 3.20 Memphis Bell, 3.50 Easyrun De Vassy, 4.20 Grizzman.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.50 The Fast Lion, 2.20 Gweedore, 2.55 Indian Pursuit, 3.30 Primo's Comet, 4.00 Hillgrove Angel, 4.30 Peerless Percy, 5.00 Chinese Spirit, 5.30 Travel Lightly.

YORK: 1.00 Tweet Tweet, 1.30 Tasaamuh, 2.00 STARMAN (NAP), 2.30 Reams Of Love, 3.05 Tribal Commander, 3.40 Boma Green, 4.10 Sudona.

DOUBLE: Starman and Tribal Commander.