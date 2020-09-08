Wednesday Tips

Anita Chambers expects Acklam Express to star at Doncaster on Wednesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Acklam Express can defy his tender years and claim the bet365 Scarbrough Stakes on the opening day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

The card marks an important step, because a limited crowd will be back on course for the first time since March, and supporters of Acklam Express could be going home happy after the Listed event.

The weight-for-age allowance ensures Nigel Tinkler's charge carries a virtual featherweight compared to the top-rated Dakota Gold and Moss Gill, with the juvenile technically 12lb inferior, but actually getting 22lb from that pair.

In turn he must concede 8lb to Country Carnival, who beat him on his racecourse bow, but Acklam Express has gone from strength to strength since - winning each of his three runs, culminating in the Roses Stakes at York.

Two of the also-rans that day are subsequent winners - and while Acklam Express still has plenty of questions to answer at this level, Tinkler clearly fancies his chances with an unexposed runner.

Onassis can realise trainer Charlie Fellowes' long-term plan by winning the Group Three bet365 Sceptre Stakes.

The three-year-old has a bit to find with a few of her rivals here on the official figures and past performances, not least Cloak Of Spirits, but Fellowes expects everything to suit his charge as she seeks a first Pattern race success.

A surprise winner of the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot on her seasonal bow, Onassis subsequently fell short when upped to this level at Epsom before bouncing back for a Listed success in France.

Admittedly she was again found wanting in Group Three company at Sandown, but it was not a bad effort in the Atalanta Stakes, finishing just over five lengths behind the all-the-way winner Maamora in what ended up being a bit of a tactical affair.

Those coming from off the pace did not have much of a chance that day, and Hayley Turner was far from hard in the finish - with Onassis nevertheless making progress late in the day.

Switching back to seven furlongs from a mile should not present too many issues, while she has shown ability on all types of ground too. Onassis could be a value bet.

The Mondialiste Leger Legends Classified Stakes is usually reserved for retired champions - but with only current professionals allowed this year, Frankie Dettori can take full advantage aboard Roca Magica.

Ed Dunlop's runner will switch back up to a mile here after falling short when fourth over seven furlongs last time, when she was putting all her best work in at the end.

The four-year-old was twice successful over a mile earlier in the campaign, and a slow start could hardly have helped on her most recent run.

Dettori can make it a double with Hypothetical in the Each Way Extra At bet365 Handicap.

John Gosden felt Hypothetical was worth a try in a Classic trial at the start of the year, and he was sent off favourite at Kempton, but could finish only fourth, with leading St Leger hope Pyledriver nearly three lengths in front in second.

Hypothetical obviously has not gone on to scale the same kind of heights as that rival, with his only subsequent run resulting a in a disappointing Royal Ascot effort on ground that really did not suit.

A mark of 97 does not give Gosden masses to work with, but a Cambridgeshire entry suggests he may still be showing a bit of sparkle at home.

Precisely hit the bar on his first attempt but should improve for the Like Wolverhampton Racecourse On Facebook Fillies' Novice Median Auction Stakes at Dunstall Park, while Zhui Feng can put up another good show in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap.

The Butcher Said can make it two from two over fences in Uttoxeter's Final Furlong Podcast Novices' Chase.

SELECTIONS:

CORK: 4.00 Boyne River, 4.30 Indian Lilac, 5.00 Stylistic Approach, 5.30 Exuma, 6.00 Star Image, 6.30 Free Solo, 7.00 Chagall, 7.30 Sweet Justice.

DONCASTER: 1.10 Mohaafeth, 1.40 Party Game, 2.10 ACKLAM EXPRESS (NAP), 2.40 Roca Magica, 3.15 Onassis, 3.45 Hypothetical, 4.15 Dark Shot.

KEMPTON: 12.55 Toptime, 1.25 Carnation, 1.55 Omnivega, 2.25 Zhui Feng, 2.55 Million Reasons, 3.30 The First Hurrah, 4.05 Badger Berry, 4.40 War Empress.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.15 Eric Carmen, 1.45 The Sliding Rock, 2.15 Elegant Lass, 2.45 Comporta, 3.20 Dancing Jeremy, 3.50 William Of Wykeham, 4.20 Fame And Joy, 4.50 Pro Bono.

UTTOXETER: 1.30 Giga White, 2.00 Enchant Me, 2.30 Last Royal, 3.05 The Butcher Said, 3.35 Presence Of Mind, 4.10 Flying Verse, 4.45 Lock's Corner, 5.15 Innerpickle.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.00 Tilsworth Rose, 4.35 Smokey, 5.10 Max Oclock, 5.45 Ghazaaly, 6.15 Mystery Angel, 6.45 Precisely, 7.15 Perfect Arch, 7.45 Hold Fast, 8.15 Van Dijk.

DOUBLE: Acklam Express and Onassis.