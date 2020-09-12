Sunday Tips

Laser Show is David Clough's best Sunday bet and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Chelmsford hosts a competitive card which contains three decent handicap contests and in the first, the Betfred Nifty Fifty Draw Handicap, Laser Show should have every chance for Saeed bin Suroor.

The three-year-old enjoyed success in Dubai over the winter, running out an impressive winner of the Al Bastakiya Trial in January, but he fell short when upped in class for the UAE 2000 Guineas and in the Al Bastakiya itself.

Subsequently gelded, he was thought worthy of a Royal Ascot run, although soft ground scuppered that date and he eventually made his return with a fine fourth in a competitive Newmarket event in July.

Laser Show was back at Headquarters for a similarly hot contest last month, making no mistake from the front to cruise home by just under three lengths in the manner of a pretty smart individual.

Hiked 8lb in the ratings for that verdict, Laser Show could still be well treated and his Cambridgeshire entry later this month perhaps shows the kind of regard in which he is held.

Raucous can go well in the TML Handicap.

Robert Cowell's seven-year-old ran well enough on his first start for almost 11 months when he was fourth in a Newmarket Listed race at the end of August.

It is a bonus that he was dropped 3lb for that comeback, and he seems sure to improve for the outing.

One Day is the choice in the opening visitbath.co.uk Nursery Handicap at the Somerset track.

Roger Charlton's filly prevailed over this course and distance on fast ground in July, recovering quickly after a slow start and finishing nicely on top.

She was runner-up on a softer surface at Newbury - where a subsequent winner was a length behind her in third, and dual Wolverhampton scorer Jojo Rabbit was a beaten favourite back in fourth.

That form reads well in this context, and One Day can take advantage of what may prove a lenient rating on ground she clearly likes.

Prince Imperial can make a winning start for Richard Hughes in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap.

Previously trained by Sir Michael Stoute, he switched yards earlier this month after winning one of his four starts, with his most recent outing producing a fair fifth at Chelmsford last month.

Prince Imperial's run could probably be upgraded a bit as he was finishing with a flourish after being hampered around a furlong out and his current perch of 80 could prove useful for his new handler.

Ireland and France both stage top-class action, and two British raiders catch the eye at the Curragh.

On day two of Irish Champions Weekend, Charlie Appleby puts Master Of The Seas' unbeaten record to the test in the Goffs Vincent O'Brien National Stakes.

The Newmarket trainer has done the same with two outstanding Godolphin juveniles in each of the last two editions of this Group One, and on each occasion Quorto and Pinatubo excelled themselves.

The hat-trick is on with a colt who has so far trodden a very similar path to Quorto, from Newmarket novice to the Group Two Superlative Stakes at HQ.

Michael Dods made it clear, as soon as jockey travel restrictions were eased for this showpiece Irish meeting, that he was keen to send his Nunthorpe runner-up Que Amoro to the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes - with regular rider Paul Mulrennan available after all.

Que Amoro's performance to push the mighty Battaash so hard at York was a revelation, and she can prove the point on this Group One assignment for her County Durham trainer.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 1.00 One Day, 1.35 Noble Queen, 2.10 Apache Blaze, 2.45 Act Of Magic, 3.15 Sun Tide, 3.45 Indian Pursuit, 4.15 Prince Imperial, 4.50 Howardian Hills.

CHELMSFORD: 1.15 Asadjumeirah, 1.45 Areehaa, 2.20 LASER SHOW (NAP), 2.55 Raucous, 3.25 Aljari, 3.55 Front Of Line, 4.25 Sea Sister.

CURRAGH: 2.00 Romantic Proposal, 2.35 Lemista, 3.10 Que Amoro, 3.40 Pretty Gorgeous, 4.10 Master Of The Seas, 4.40 Sovereign, 5.15 Star Of Orion, 5.50 Finans Bay.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.55 Final Attack, 2.30 Mr Gus, 3.05 Kayfast Warrior, 3.35 Toplight, 4.05 Relativity, 4.35 Polyphony, 5.05 Say It's Me, 5.35 Goldie Hawk.

DOUBLE: Laser Show and Raucous.