Wednesday Tips

Lavender’s Blue at Sandown is Anita Chambers' best bet for Wednesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Lavender's Blue enjoyed little luck on her most recent trip to Sandown, but the Chasemore Farm Fortune Stakes back at the Esher venue offers her an excellent chance of consolation.

Amanda Perrett's charge was going for back-to-back victories in last month's Atalanta Stakes and she looked poised to launch her challenge in the mile event before running out of racing room.

That momentary check a furlong out possibly proved crucial as once Lavender's Blue was in the clear, she finished with real purpose to be beaten just over a length by all-the-way winner Maamora.

She had previously been found wanting upped to 10 furlongs in the Nassau and on her reappearance at Ascot in June, but her Sandown run marked something of a return to form, albeit in defeat.

Lavender's Blue has a bit to find on the ratings with the likes of Zaaki and Motakhayyel, but her fillies' allowance should put her right in the mix in this Listed heat, at a course that clearly suits.

Aroha can shed her maiden tag in the Hampton Fillies' Handicap.

Her lack of a win in 11 starts to date may not exactly inspire confidence, but Brian Meehan's filly is not without ability, as evidenced by her placings in both the Albany and Princess Margaret Stakes at a juvenile last year.

She was understandably highly tried following such results, but could not make her presence felt and Meehan has certainly lowered his sights this term, switching back to novice and now handicap level.

Aroha has perhaps become a bit frustrating to follow in finishing second in each of her three 2020 outings, but she shaped with promised stepped up to a mile at Goodwood on her most recent run and it could be Meehan has now found the key to this filly.

Listed honours are also up for grabs at Yarmouth, where Domino Darling can shake off an underwhelming return in the EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies' Stakes.

William Haggas' charge was well talked of through the winter after beating subsequent Listed winner Gold Wand on her only juvenile outing at Doncaster.

However, she did not get chance to realise any Classic hopes and after a couple of late withdrawals, she finally made her return to action at Newmarket last month.

Conditions that day would hardly have been ideal, with the going officially described as soft and the race run in pouring rain, but she was still sent off favourite to make a triumphant bow.

Domino Darling did little to help herself by being a bit keen in the early stages and while she tried to throw down a challenge with a couple of furlongs to run, that effort soon petered out and Tom Marquand was certainly not too hard on her in the finish.

The run should have put a racing edge on her at least and while she won on easy ground last year, the likely quick conditions she faces this time look eminently more suitable. She can repay those who keep the faith.

Blue De Vega can be relied upon to put his best foot forward in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap.

An admirable campaigner, he has been in excellent form this term, winning three of his eight starts and never finishing more than three and three-quarter lengths behind the winner on the other occasions.

He had no chance at the weights on his most recent run in a conditions event at Leicester, but back in handicap company here, he can defy his mark of 100 - which is his highest perch in more than two years.

Beverley's afternoon card features the Annie Oxtoby Memorial Handicap, in which Indian Sounds should have every chance.

The four-year-old was a dual winner at Bath earlier in the season for Paul Midgley and was last seen when beaten a nose by a decent yardstick in Watchable at Thirsk in August.

He has improved 16lb this year and after a short break, he should be nicely refreshed for a profitable autumn campaign.

Cheekpieces appeared to work the oracle for Havana Hermano last time out and if the headgear can continue to have the desired effect, he could take some beating in the Friends Of The Bgh Charity Handicap Chase.

Pulled up on his initial chase start, Havana Hermano jumped with much more zest at Uttoxeter and kept on well in the finish, offering plenty of hope for future success.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 1.15 Yorkshire Pirlo, 1.50 Tahonta, 2.25 Wise Judgement, 3.00 Urban War, 3.35 Bit Of A Quirke, 4.05 Jacattack, 4.35 Indian Sounds, 5.05 Encashment.

CORK: 1.00 One Smart Cookie, 1.30 Big White Chief, 2.05 A Step Too Far, 2.40 Breakfast Club, 3.15 Belmont Avenue, 3.50 Vormir, 4.25 Landing Zone, 4.55 Getaway Queen.

KELSO: 3.40 Calliope, 4.10 Nikgarde, 4.40 Kiruna Peak, 5.10 Tight Call, 5.40 Havana Hermano, 6.10 Dubai Outlaw, 6.40 Tokaramore, 7.10 All Clenched Up.

SANDOWN: 2.15 Veleta, 2.50 War Thunder, 3.25 Bullace, 3.55 LAVENDER'S BLUE (NAP), 4.30 Aroha, 5.00 Dublin Pharaoh, 5.30 Katniss Everdean.

YARMOUTH: 2.00 Clever Candy, 2.35 Fundamental, 3.10 Domino Darling, 3.45 Blue De Vega, 4.20 Glen Force, 4.50 Goddess Of Fire, 5.20 Many A Star.

DOUBLE: Lavender's Blue and Domino Darling.