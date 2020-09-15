Thursday Tips

Francesco Guardi can defy a penalty in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Yarmouth.

A debut winner for James Ferguson, he was then stepped markedly up in class for the Listed Denford Stakes at Newbury, where he was far from disgraced in third.

Both of his races to date have been over seven furlongs - but one thing that is becoming increasingly evident about Frankel's offspring - of which Francesco Guardi is one - is that stamina is very rarely an issue.

He is the first foal out of a dam, Trophee, who raced in America but she just happened to be a half-sister to dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Treve.

With black type already in the bag, Ferguson will be looking for a confidence-boosting win on this first try at a mile.

Sir Mark Prescott's Bodyline did not trouble the principals in the Melrose at York, but down in grade for the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap he should open his account for the season.

The three-year-old caught the eye of a few pundits when finishing sixth in the King George V Stakes to Hukum at Royal Ascot, and was expected to win next time out at Newmarket. However, he was only second looking like he needed further than a mile and a half.

Slowly away on the Knavesmire, he was never on terms, but he can be given one more chance to build on the promise of his Ascot run.

It took Sir Michael Stoute's Crystal Pegasus seven attempts to get off the mark and now he has the penny may finally have dropped.

He fairly bolted up over 10 furlongs at Bath last time out, having been outstayed over a mile and a half the time before.

Given he is from the same family as Crystal Ocean, Stoute will be hoping the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap is a stepping stone to greater things.

William Haggas introduces Arousing in the British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes and this close relation of dual Prix de la Foret heroine One Master deserves close consideration. She has a speedy pedigree and it is not unknown for the yard to have first time out winners.

Stormy Girl looks the class act on show in the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap at Pontefract.

A Listed winner at the track two starts back, she was far from disgraced in Group Three company at Doncaster just eight days ago.

She was sixth of 15 behind Foxtrot Lady in the Sceptre Stakes and was a bit short of room close home so could have finished a bit closer.

Back down in grade and trip, if she can get to the rail and dominate the Night Of Thunder filly could be hard to peg back.

Tim Easterby's Eclipse De Lunar was only narrowly beaten at 100-1 at York on debut and anything like a reproduction of that effort should see the son of Sea The Moon go close in the EBF Novice Stakes At Ayr. The step up in trip should suit him, too.

The Total Handicap is the feature at Chelmsford, where Stoute's Full Authority looks to have been well placed to bag a nice prize.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 2.00 Eclipse De Lunar, 2.30 Ayr Poet, 3.00 Dubai Icon, 3.30 Salsada, 4.00 Danielsflyer, 4.30 With Respect, 5.00 Autumn Flight, 5.35 Three Castles.

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Sicilian Belle, 6.00 Really Super, 6.30 Who Told Jo Jo, 6.00 Full Authority, 6.30 Khaalis, 7.00 Led Astray, 7.30 Amor Fati, 8.00 Poetica, 8.30 Puckle.

NAAS: 2.45 Cornish Rock, 3.15 Elizabethan, 3.45 Flight Zone, 4.15 Wonder Starelzaam, 4.45 Tosto, 5.15 Friendly, 5.45 Southern Lights, 6.15 Man Of Peace.

PONTEFRACT: 1.15 Sir Maxi, 1.45 Production, 2.20 Stormy Girl, 2.50 Alexanderthegreat, 3.20 Homespin, 3.50 Opera Gift, 4.20 Ulshaw Bridge.

TRAMORE: 1.00 Call Me Lyreen, 1.30 Master Artist, 2.05 Floating Around, 2.35 Hello Pilgrim, 3.05 Billy's Angel, 3.35 Bal De Rio, 4.05 Class Bishop Lady.

YARMOUTH: 2.40 Crystal Pegasus, 3.10 Bodyline, 3.40 Francesco Guardi, 4.10 Arousing, 4.40 Monza City, 5.10 City Walk, 5.40 Tilsworth Rose.

DOUBLE: Francesco Guardi and Crystal Pegasus.