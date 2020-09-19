Sunday's Tips

Ashley Iveson previews Sunday's meetings in the UK and Ireland with Live In The Moment fancied at Chelmsford.

Live In The Moment is expected to continue his tremendous run of form with victory in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap.

Having failed to get his head in front in six starts as a juvenile in 2019, Adam West's charge has really found his groove this year - winning four of his five outings and finishing second on his other appearance.

Since that runner-up finish at Wolverhampton in June, the Zebedee gelding has secured back-to-back wins at York before completing his hat-trick at Newmarket last month.

While the margin of his latest triumph was just half a length, he always appeared in command and is value for a good bit more.

A 6lb hike might not be enough to stop him adding to his tally on his return to the all-weather, with the booking of Tom Marquand an obvious boost to his chances.

It could be another profitable afternoon for last week's St Leger-winning jockey, who also has excellent claims aboard the James Fanshawe-trained Harry's Bar in the CCR Handicap.

Placed behind subsequent Group Three winner and Sprint Cup runner-up Glen Shiel in a conditions race at Newcastle on his penultimate start, Harry's Bar won with something in hand over this course and distance four weeks ago.

He is 6lb higher for his return to the Essex venue, but looks sure to go close nonetheless.

Imrahor can make it third time lucky in the Usave Utilities Contracts Novice Stakes at Hamilton.

A son of Kingman out of a Sea The Stars mare, Hugo Palmer's youngster looked a winner in waiting when runner-up on his Newbury introduction, despite showing signs of his inexperience.

He again found one too good on his second start at Newmarket, but the third home, Montather, has won since and now has a rating of 94, giving the form a very solid look.

Following a three-month break, it will be disappointing if Imrahor is unable to get off the mark in Scotland.

Kayewhykelly is difficult to oppose in the Usave Utilities Contracts Fillies' Handicap.

Julie Camacho's three-year-old was not winning out of turn when opening her account at Haydock in August following a handful of placed efforts - and she defied a 12lb rise over this course and distance almost three weeks ago.

She has clearly improved for a step up in distance and remains open to improvement at this trip and further.

Amy Murphy can complete a first and last race double at Plumpton.

Calidus Mirabilis is the Newmarket handler's representative in the opening Strong Flavours Catering Juvenile Hurdle - and looks sure to go well on his British debut.

Bought out of Joseph O'Brien's yard for 17,000 guineas last month, the three-year-old could prove a shrewd purchase, having shown a decent level of form both on the Flat and over obstacles in Ireland.

Another new recruit for the stable should be backed in the concluding Plumpton Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

On My Command showed enough in a couple of bumper starts for Northern Ireland-based Stuart Crawford last winter to suggest she is up to winning a race of this nature.

CHELMSFORD: 1.00 Collinsbay, 1.30 Harry's Bar, 2.00 Sulochana, 2.30 Indian Affair, 3.00 LIVE IN THE MOMENT (NAP), 3.30 Verify, 4.00 Sacre Bleu, 4.35 Zahratty.

HAMILTON: 2.05 Shesadabber, 2.40 Thriller's Moon, 3.10 Imrahor, 3.40 Kayewhykelly, 4.10 Royal Shaheen, 4.40 Liberty Power, 5.10 Millie The Minx, 5.40 Lady Scatterley.

LISTOWEL: 1.35 Duffle Coat, 2.10 Telmesomethinggirl, 2.45 Cornerkova, 3.15 Estijmaam, 3.45 Getabay, 4.15 Andalusa, 4.50 Ornua, 5.20 Carioca King.

PLUMPTON: 1.15 Calidus Mirabilis, 1.45 Golden Poet, 2.20 Cherry Cola, 2.50 Vision Clear, 3.20 Etat Major Aulmes, 3.50 I'dliketheoption, 4.25 On My Command.

DOUBLE: Live In The Moment and Harry's Bar.