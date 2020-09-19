Monday's Tips

Shine For You can go one better than on her recent Kempton debut in the British Stallion Studs EBF Kegworth Novice Stakes at Leicester.

Richard Hannon's filly appeared a little in need of the experience on her introduction, so it is testament to the daughter of Siyouni's latent talent that she came within a short head of victory - beaten by a lesser-fancied stablemate in Al Fahdaa.

The form is difficult to quantify, but it was an excellent start to Shine For You's career and, receiving 5lb from the colts, she should prove difficult to beat at the second time of asking.

Follow Suit has been thoroughly consistent and can defy top-weight in the Everards Of Leicestershire Fillies' Nursery Handicap.

A surprise winner on her debut at Wolverhampton, she was then outclassed behind Dandalla at Royal Ascot, but has thrived since.

She was second at Bath before winning over this course and distance last time out in quite cosy fashion.

The handicapper has put her up 3lb, but that might not be enough to stop her following up.

Indian Sounds appeared to have lost his way with Mark Johnston, but he has been rejuvenated since joining Paul Midgley.

While he inherited a well-handicapped sprinter on his best form, by the time the handicapper gets hold of him for last week's stroll at Beverley, he will surely be on a career-high mark.

He carries just a 5lb penalty in the the Racing TV Handicap, and having won by four lengths last week, he should go in again.

Out The Hat can get back to winning ways in the Sodexo EBF Novice Stakes at Hamilton.

Jedd O'Keeffe's youngster outran big odds in a valuable sales race at York when third to Happy Romance.

That winner has been one of the success stories of the season, but Out The Hat was not beaten too far.

He had earlier won over the course and distance he faces here and undoubtedly holds the strongest form on his return to Scotland.

Kesarina looks the one to be on in the Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Handicap at Wolverhampton.

The daughter of Medicean is progressing with racing and her most recent effort, when beaten just a neck at Beverley, suggested her winning turn is not far away.

Warwick's meeting is notable because there should be a few more people in attendance than has generally been the case since racing resumed at the start of June.

On the track there are some classy types on show in the racingtv.com Handicap Chase - and it may pay to side with The Bay Birch.

The form book suggests she is at her best after a break. She won first time out in a hot race at Chepstow last year, which pushed her rating up to 152 yet she returns to action off 138 after ending the season out of form.

While she handles soft ground, she is just as effective on good.

SELECTIONS:

FAIRYHOUSE: 2.50 Hissy Fit, 3.20 Lilandra, 3.50 Musical Rue, 4.25 Prairie Dancer, 4.55 Shalaalaa, 5.25 Tammany Hall, 5.55 Billyfairplay, 6.25 Sestriere.

HAMILTON: 2.25 Out The Hat, 2.55 Carlovian, 3.25 Wade's Magic, 3.55 Flood Defence, 4.30 Rosemay, 5.05 Cruising, 5.35 Zealous.

LEICESTER: 1.00 Langholm, 1.30 SHINE FOR YOU (NAP), 2.00 Follow Suit, 2.35 Sycamore, 3.05 Indian Sounds, 3.35 Dhabyah, 4.10 Elegant Love.

LISTOWEL: 1.35 Felicidad, 2.10 Song Of Earth, 2.40 Mr Moondance, 3.10 Fujimoto Flyer, 3.40 Fairyhill Run, 4.15 Soldier At War, 4.45 Eagle Roque, 5.15 Chemical Energy.

WARWICK: 12.45 Balagan, 1.15 Kitty's Light, 1.45 Kabrit, 2.15 Pink Sheets, 2.45 The Bay Birch, 3.15 France De Reve, 3.45 Go As You Please, 4.20 Timely Gift.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.25 Victory Rose, 5.00 Isle Of May, 5.30 Electric, 6.00 Qaaraat, 6.30 Sashenka, 7.00 Kesarina, 7.30 War Thunder, 8.00 Carey Street, 8.30 Liam's Lass.

DOUBLE: Shine For You and The Bay Birch.