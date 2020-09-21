Weekend Review: Marquand marches on

Tom Marquand's stellar season continued with the 22-year-old grabbing the headlines for the second Saturday running.

A week on from his first Classic success on Galileo Chrome in the St Leger, Marquand stole the show at Ayr with a glorious treble through Addeybb, Nahaarr and Johan, all trained by William Haggas.

Nahaarr was the highlight, landing a significant gamble in the QTS Ayr Gold Cup. The money looked misplaced two furlongs out - but Marquand got a tremendous tune out of the four-year-old who flew home in the closing stages to nail Spanish City in the dying strides.

Speaking from his home in Newmarket, Haggas said: "He missed the break, which I think was a deliberate tactic as Tom felt he raced a bit freely at Goodwood and he didn't want that to happen again today.

"I think he would have been an unlucky loser if he hadn't won. I'm not sure what we'll do with him now. I'm just pleased things have gone well for him today."

Addeybb had given Marquand his first Group One triumphs at Australia earlier in the year and the six-year-old warmed up for the Qipco Champions Day by giving weight all round in the Jordan Electrics Doonside Cup.

Haggas said: "I'm chuffed to bits with him. He came good at the end of the race. He's such a genuine, kind horse. He'd prefer softer ground, but he dug in and I'm thrilled.

"I thought it was a pretty smart performance as the penalty he had to carry was big.

"Hopefully he comes out of it well and we'll head to the Champion Stakes."

Magical Spirit ran out an emphatic winner of the QTS Silver Cup for trainer Kevin Ryan, while the Richard Fahey-trained Umm Kulthum gained compensation for her third place in the Lowther Stakes by lifting the Group Three Scotty Brand Firth Of Clyde Stakes.

Marcus Tregoning looks to have a star on his hands with Alkumait, who came out clear best against several bright prospects in the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury.

"It has been one of those nice upward curves with him. I worked him on some faster ground this week and I could see he was very good on it," he said.

"He is not jarred and doesn't feel the ground and he will progress and go on."

Tregoning is keen to test Alkumait's stamina to see if he could be a contender for next year's 2000 Guineas over a mile.

He said: "There is a lot of speed on the dam's side, but if we are allowed, and everybody agrees, we will try to mould him to at least get seven furlongs and then after that we will see.

"Sheikh Hamdan may want to put him away after today, but I'd be keen to run him in Group One company before the end of the season if there is a suitable race."

The owner also enjoyed Group success with the Mark Johnston-trained Elarqam in the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup.

Johnston said: "It is great to see him back winning. It's a shame it hasn't been on a big day this year.

"It has been a frustrating season. When you look at his run in the Juddmonte (International) last year, you would have said he showed there he was well and truly a Group One horse.

"I don't know what we do now to be honest. I just wanted to get another win back under his belt, but we are running out of opportunities."

Lazuli showed he was a sprinter on the up with an emphatic victory in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy for trainer Charlie Appleby and jockey William Buick.

The latter believes the three-year-old could be one for the Dubai Carnival.

"I think he would have to be on the teamsheet for Dubai. He has done it well as it is tough for three year-old sprinters against older horses. He will be better next year."

Andrew Balding had the biggest-priced winner of his training career when Oo De Lally was a 125-1 stunner in division one of the Heatherwold Stud EBF Novice Stakes.

Saturday night saw apprentice George Rooke hit with a 14-day ban for riding a finish a circuit too early on Sophar Sogood in the Download The At The Races App Handicap over an extended two miles at Wolverhampton.

But Rooke, 19, gained a morale-boosting win when steering home Vincenzo Coccotti in the tote.co.uk Now Never Beaten By SP Handicap at Chelmsford on his only ride on Sunday.