Tuesday Tips

Aljady at Beverley is Keith Hamer's best bet for Tuesday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Aljady can back up a facile Sandown success in the Eddie And Violet Smith Conditions Stakes at Beverley.

It is very rare sprint races are won by a margin as wide as six and a half lengths, but that is just what Aljady did last time out.

That was some performance by Robert Cowell's five-year-old and it was not surprising the handicapper reacted by putting him up 10lb.

He had Arecibo back in second place and that horse did the form no harm when finishing fourth in the Portland Handicap at Doncaster.

Aljady has to give weight all round - but that does not look insurmountable judged on his Sandown run.

Harbour Vision landed a convincing victory at Chelmsford earlier this month and looks up to defying a 7lb rise in the Eddie Moll Handicap.

The five-year-old has enjoyed a fine summer for trainer David Brown, winning two of his last three starts.

The Harbour Watch gelding showed he was still on the upgrade when scoring by two and a three-quarter lengths from Colonel Whitehead at the Essex track. He looks to have more to offer, too.

Taqareer should enjoy the step to a mile and a quarter as he looks to open her account in the Betway Novice Stakes at Lingfield.

This beautifully-bred three-year-old Frankel colt out of the 2010 Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Bethrah shaped promisingly on his belated debut over a mile at Chelmsford three weeks ago.

Taqareer must have shown plenty of ability at home as he was sent off the 2-1 favourite, but was not helped by being slowly away or by his inexperience.

However, he stuck on well to take second place, a length and a half behind the winner Shamaroon who knew his job having had two previous starts.

With that race under his belt and two more furlongs to travel, John Gosden's charge can go one better.

Kornflake can make it third time lucky in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Newcastle.

The Night Of Thunder filly, trained by Karl Burke, learnt a lot from her first start at Beverley when stepped up to six furlongs at Haydock, finishing fourth to Series Of Dreams.

Kornflake would have gone closer with a clear run and she can make amends over the same trip.

Padleyourowncanoe is expected to make a winning reappearance over jumps in the Racing TV Club Days Handicap Chase at Warwick.

Colin Tizzard gave the six-year-old a pipe-opener on the Flat at Lingfield early in the month and that should reap dividends in this stamina test over three miles, one and a half furlongs.

SELECTIONS:

BEVERLEY: 1.00 Beechwood Donna, 1.30 Carribean Queen, 2.05 Harbour Vision, 2.40 ALJADY (NAP), 3.15 Gamesome, 3.50 Athmad, 4.25 Ricksen, 4.55 Thorntoun Care.

LINGFIELD: 1.55 Conscious, 2.30 Hiroshi, 3.05 Code Of Silence, 3.40 Colombe, 4.15 Cappananty Con, 4.50 Casa Comigo, 5.20 Taqareer, 5.50 The Game Is On.

LISTOWEL: 1.35 Matchless, 2.10 Conversant, 2.45 Sheer Bravado, 3.20 Dark Pine, 3.55 Ice Cold In Alex, 4.30 Kassaba, 5.00 San Martino, 5.30 Stormy Belle.

NEWCASTLE: 4.00 Archive, 4.35 Imajorblush, 5.10 Scots Sonnet, 5.40 Alpha King, 6.10 Kornflake, 6.40 Redesdale Rebel, 7.10 Nine Elms, 7.40 Ghayahib, 8.10 Fresh Snow.

WARWICK: 1.15 Rainbow Jazz, 1.45 Hawridge Storm, 2.20 Falcon Sun, 2.55 Getaway Mag, 3.30 Neville's Cross, 4.05 Northern Bound, 4.40 Padleyourowncanoe, 5.15 Kayarnah.

DOUBLE: Aljady and Harbour Vision.