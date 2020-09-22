Wednesday Tips

Saeed bin Suroor has persevered with High End - and his efforts can finally come to fruition in the tote Foundation Stakes at Goodwood.

Now a six-year-old, High End has been limited to just six career starts, with five of those outings coming during his three-year-old season before a 1,045 day lay-off.

He won three of those three-year-old outings and showed he had lost little of that ability when he finally made it back to the track at Sandown last month, racing off a perch of 102 to be beaten just three-quarters of a length by Data Protection.

That rival was obviously race fit and already had a win under his belt. But despite losing a shoe, High End served it up to him - and Data Protection had to battle hard to seal the win.

The handicapper has boosted High End to a mark of 104 following that run - and while he has a little to find with the likes of Mythical Magic and Air Pilot, he is unexposed and could have any amount of improvement in him, as long as he can avoid the dreaded bounce factor.

There are no such concerns about Plantadream, who arrives on the back of a neck victory at Ascot on his most recent start.

He has won three of his six starts so far in 2020, notching up the first victory on the all weather back in January before storming home by seven lengths shortly after racing resumed in June.

That wide-margin win saw his rating rocket to 95, which proved beyond him on his next turf outing. But the handicapper subsequently relented a little, and Plantadream duly won off a mark of 89.

John Best's charge looked good value for a neck at Ascot, so a rise of 3lb could be within his compass.

King Frankel was far too green on his debut to do himself justice but can be given another chance in the Download The tote Placepot App Future Stayers' EBF Maiden Stakes.

A full brother to Group One-placed Eminent, King Frankel gave himself no chance at Wolverhampton last month - needing to be pushed along virtually throughout the race, before his rider eased him in the home straight when clearly beaten.

Lessons will surely have been learned, and King Frankel can yet live up to his fine pedigree.

While High End can star at Goodwood for Bin Suroor, stablemate Bright Start is the choice in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap at Redcar.

Beaten a length by Star Of Wins on his racecourse bow, Bright Start has gone on to finish second in each of two subsequent runs upped to a mile and a half from 10 furlongs.

He switches back to the shorter trip for this engagement - and given the fact he was run out of it in the final two furlongs on his last two starts, that could be a good move.

The aforementioned Star Of Wins could also get on the scoresheet in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap at Kempton.

He won two on the bounce for William Haggas before finding Emissary five and a half lengths too good at Yarmouth last week.

That was a surprisingly tactical affair, and the winner looks a possible Pattern class performer, so it would not be the biggest shock if Star Of Wins bounced right back here.

Perth has a classy jumps card in prospect, and dual Grade One winner La Bague Au Roi is the headline act in the Weatherbys Racing Bank David Whitaker Handicap Chase.

The nine-year-old enjoyed a sterling novice chase season, taking top-level glory at Kempton and Leopardstown before narrowly falling short at Aintree, but she then endured a difficult second campaign last term.

Her jumping let her down more often than not, and she unseated her rider on what was her final start at Cheltenham back in March.

Warren Greatrex is sure to have been addressing those issues during the summer - and while La Bague Au Roi must shoulder top weight here, this is by far theoretically the easiest task she has been set since her hurdling days.

SELECTIONS

GOODWOOD: 1.15 King Frankel, 1.50 Plantadream, 2.20 The Lamplighter, 2.55 HIGH END (NAP), 3.30 Vindolanda, 4.05 The Met, 4.40 Wiley Post.

KEMPTON: 4.25 Caribou, 5.00 Secret Protector, 5.30 Underwater Attack, 6.00 Aroha, 6.30 Pioneering, 7.00 Star Of Wins, 7.30 Costello, 8.00 Lorna Cole.

LISTOWEL: 2.10 Run For Oscar, 2.45 N'golo, 3.20 West Cork Wildway, 3.55 Western Victory, 4.30 Kupatana, 5.05 Star Max, 5.40 Florey Spud.

PERTH: 1.55 Condarcia, 2.30 Southern Girl, 3.05 Lucky Robin, 3.40 Townshend, 4.15 La Bague Au Roi, 4.50 Pammi, 5.20 Blue Monday, 5.50 Harbour Force.

REDCAR: 1.00 Mr Trevor, 1.35 Bear Me In Mind, 2.05 Great King, 2.40 Ascot Week, 3.15 War Whisper, 3.50 Bright Start, 4.20 Exchequer, 4.55 Sambucca Spirit.