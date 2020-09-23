Thursday Tips

Yazaman is Nick Robson's best Thursday bet at Newmarket and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Yazaman appears to have been crying out for a step up in trip and should relish seven furlongs in the Tattersalls Stakes at Newmarket.

While William Haggas' juvenile may not be the most straightforward horse in training, it is clear for all to see he is well above average.

So far this season he has been placed in the Windsor Castle, July Stakes, the Richmond and a valuable sales race at Doncaster last time out.

That contest was over six and a half furlongs, and not for the first time he was doing all his best work in the closing stages - which is surprising, considering he had the pace to be second over five furlongs at Royal Ascot.

He wore a visor for the first time at Doncaster, in place of his customary blinkers, but never actually looked like winning at any stage.

What is not in doubt, though, is that he possesses plenty of ability. He gets 5lb from Ventura Tormenta, and may have more to fear from the once-raced La Barrosa - who nonetheless needs to take a big step up.

Mildenberger has been seen just once since racing resumed in early June - but on a line through that run against stablemate Nayef Road in the Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle more than three months ago, he should prove very hard to beat in the Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes.

The five-year-old has clearly had a problem since that big effort, but you never normally have to worry about fitness where his trainer Mark Johnston is concerned.

While Mildenberger's best form has been on the all-weather, he does have a win at Newmarket to his credit - so it is not as if he does not act on turf.

Given Nayef Road went on to be placed in all the big Cup races this summer, if Mildenberger runs to anything like the same level of form he should win.

Newmarket can be a good place to make the running, and that should suit Stormy Girl in the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap.

Already a Listed winner this season at Pontefract over six furlongs, she was not disgraced in a Group Three at Doncaster over seven.

If allowed to dominate she could get loose on the front end and be very hard to peg back.

Spirit Of Bermuda is a very interesting runner in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap at Pontefract.

A debut winner at Goodwood in a contest which could hardly have worked out any better, she was raised significantly in grade for the Sweet Solera Stakes.

She failed to cut much ice in that Group Three - but the fact the second, third, fourth and fifth from her first run all won their subsequent starts suggests she should defy a mark of 82.

Dark Jedi has been in rude health this summer and can gain another win in the William Hill Lengthen #YourOdds Handicap.

The four-year-old has taken his form to another level for Tim Easterby since leaving Charlie Hills - and while he has won at Hamilton and Ripon, it is his placed efforts in defeat that stand out.

Fourth in the John Smith's Cup and second in the Old Borough Cup, in races over distances half a mile apart, suggest he is still on the up and very versatile.

John Gosden's Prismatic has shown enough in two runs to date to be given a rating of 82, and that would normally be enough to win a race such as the Unibet Casino Deposit £10 Get £40 Bonus Fillies' Novice Stakes at Kempton.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Redford Road has 6lb to find on official ratings with Paul Nicholls' Saglawy - but the former looks one set to excel in early-season novice chases.

Perth will be delighted with the quality on show in the Timothy Hardie Jewellers Novices' Chase, but Redford Road gets the vote.

SELECTIONS:

KEMPTON: 4.25 Blazing Hot, 4.55 Rising Star, 5.30 Tricolore, 6.00 Menai Bridge, 6.30 Prismatic, 7.00 Typhoon Ten, 7.30 Greycoat, 8.00 Lismore.

LISTOWEL: 1.40 Cold Steel, 2.10 Plum Perfect, 2.45 Childers, 3.20 Mean Fomhair, 3.55 Persia, 4.30 My Sister Sarah, 5.05 Caldwell, 5.40 Ultra Pride.

NEWMARKET: 1.15 Albert Camus, 1.50 Last Sunset, 2.25 Stormy Girl, 3.00 YAZAMAN (NAP), 3.35 Mildenberger, 4.10 Grand Bazaar, 4.45 First Winter, 5.20 Zoran.

PERTH: 1.10 Teme Spirit, 1.45 Jan Wellens, 2.15 Redford Road, 2.50 Percy's Word, 3.25 Copperless, 4.00 River Icon, 4.35 Kajaki, 5.10 Craigmor, 5.45 Petite Ganache.

PONTEFRACT: 12.30 Ballyconneely Bay, 1.00 Incorrigible, 1.30 Spirit Of Bermuda, 2.05 Victory Chime, 2.40 Dark Jedi, 3.10 Prison Break, 3.45 Alminoor, 4.20 Saluti.

Double: Yazaman and Spirit Of Bermuda