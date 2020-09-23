Friday Tips

Kameko is back at the scene of his greatest triumph and can restate his class in the Shadwell Joel Stakes at Newmarket.

Andrew Balding's 2000 Guineas winner has had to fight some unfavourable battles since achieving his finest hour over this course and distance at the start of June.

Many may have lost faith as Kameko has come up short on three subsequent occasions.

Trainer Balding and jockey Oisin Murphy have each been clear several times, however, that they are confident he is in the very highest class.

This necessarily re-shaped Flat season has forced their hand and pitted Kameko over the wrong trip twice.

He fared with credit in the circumstances - fourth behind mighty trail-blazers Serpentine and Ghaiyyath respectively in the Derby and Juddmonte International.

In between, Kameko had excuses when filling the same position at Goodwood - where Murphy blamed himself for finding trouble in running before being beaten less than four lengths in a stellar renewal of the Sussex Stakes.

Benbatl is a likely favourite, bidding to win this Group Two for a second successive season, while unexposed pair Top Rank and Tilsit are unknown quantities and tempting options as rapid improvers adept at winning.

Kameko will have to be at his best, but has everything in his favour again as he bids to restate his credentials and those of his Classic generation.

Elsewhere on an excellent card, his new stablemate Bounce The Blues catches the eye in the Tasleet British EBF Rosemary Stakes.

Balding and Murphy can get themselves in the winning habit with the ex-Irish filly, sold and transferred to Kingsclere after her surprise Listed victory at Naas.

Following a fine third in a Doncaster Group Three for her new connections, the three-year-old returns to Listed level and moves back up to a mile.

Bounce The Blues will be having just her sixth career start, and so has plenty of potential for further improvement.

Alpinista is another filly making swift progress, and she can prove the point in the Princess Royal Muhaarar Stakes.

Some may question the value of her five-length second to the all-conquering Love - on the basis the Yorkshire Oaks winner was in a different league that day.

It is true as well that the two others who have got closest to Love in her unbeaten Group One campaign have hardly banished doubts with their subsequent performances.

Nonetheless, Alpinista vastly outran her odds - as she did when a decisive Listed winner at Salisbury - and ground conditions are likely to play to her strengths again.

Monday is turning up at the wrong end of the week, but do not let that put you off her in the Shadwell Rockfel Stakes.

Her dam was a Group One-winning juvenile, and Aidan O'Brien was full of praise after she won emphatically at her second attempt two weeks ago over this trip at Leopardstown.

The nascent jumps season is beginning to attract wider attention, and Uttoxeter stages a fine card - including the SSR Congratulates Phil Bell 55 Today Novices' Chase.

Nicky Henderson's Grade One-winning hurdler Fusil Raffles is sure to be popular in the six-strong field - but Quick Grabim also struck at the highest level over timber when with Willie Mullins.

Fergal O'Brien did not manage to get him to the Cheltenham Festival in a truncated winter campaign. Switched to fences, however, Quick Grabim fits the bill as a speedy good-ground novice who could take some pegging back.

Also of interest at Uttoxeter are Tea Clipper and Tierra Verde.

The former boasts obvious form figures, having won three of his four starts for Tom Lacey last season and finished an honourable second in the other.

The winning pointer resumes over the smaller obstacles on his first start since February, suggesting his canny trainer thinks he is still on a winning mark in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle

It is surely instructive too that Emma Lavelle perseveres with Tierra Verde as a nine-year-old mare, after an absence of more than 560 days.

She was improving when last seen, and fitness is rarely an issue for the yard - so a winning return is very possible in the Final Furlong Podcast Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle.

SELECTIONS

DUNDALK: 4.40 Ahyoka, 5.15 Sheer Chance, 5.45 Chavajod, 6.15 Arnhem, 6.45 Vatican City, 7.15 Hamley, 7.45 Benignitas, 8.15 Auma.

HAYDOCK: 2.15 Vulcan, 2.50 Terrichang, 3.25 Kawaalees, 4.00 Nastase, 4.35 Prince Alex, 5.05 Potenza, 5.35 Taawfan.

LISTOWEL: 2.05 Slige Dala, 2.40 Milalee, 3.15 Golden Spear, 3.50 Hoke Colburn, 4.25 High Sparrow, 4.55 Arcadian Sunrise, 5.25 Glorious Singer.

NEWCASTLE: 4.15 Golden Hind, 4.50 Tiki Fire, 5.20 Desert Palms, 5.55 Tomahawk Ridge, 6.30 Mutalahef, 7.00 Finery, 7.30 Eldelbar, 8.00 Blue Cable, 8.30 Dream Together.

NEWMARKET: 1.15 Quintillus, 1.50 Bounce The Blues, 2.25 Alpinista, 3.00 Monday, 3.35 KAMEKO (NAP), 4.10 Loxley, 4.45 Alqifaar.

UTTOXETER: 12.30 Diamond River, 1.00 Quick Grabim, 1.30 Kendelu, 2.00 Knight Commander, 2.35 Sir Jack Yeats, 3.10 Tea Clipper, 3.45 Simply Loveleh, 4.20 Tierra Verde.

DOUBLE: Kameko and Bounce The Blues.