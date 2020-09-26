Sunday Tips

Nick Robson previews Sunday's racing in the UK and Ireland with John Gosden's Cape Palace the Nap selection at Chester.

Cape Palace created quite a stir when winning on his debut last year, and makes a belated reappearance in the Horseradish At Home Novice Stakes at Chester.

The son of Golden Horn bolted up by eight lengths at Newcastle late last August, on the same day stablemate Palace Pier also made a winning introduction.

It is far to say, though, that is where the similarities in their careers end - because Palace Pier has since gone on to remain unbeaten and has won two Group Ones, while Cape Palace has been seen just once since.

John Gosden sent Cape Palace to Newbury for the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Conditions race, won by a few good horses down the years - but three weeks on from his eye-catching debut, he was a beaten odds-on favourite.

He was pulling Frankie Dettori's arms out early and while on the face of things finishing third to the now 99-rated Tritonic was not disgraceful, you got the impression Gosden expected him to win.

Clearly there has been a hold-up - otherwise he would have been out before now.

It is mildly surprisingly to see him back down at an extended seven furlongs, given his sire imparts plenty of stamina into his offspring, but this nonetheless looks an obvious opportunity to return to winning ways.

Calculation is the pick in the Horseradish Handicap for Sir Michael Stoute.

Owned by the Queen, the four-year-old is out of Her Majesty's Gold Cup winner Estimate and by Dubawi, so is bred to be top class.

Following a fine run at Sandown in August, he disappointed last time out at Doncaster - but that was quite a decent race.

He is worth another chance.

Fabilis was an impressive winner last time out and can follow up in the Download The Star Sports App Nursery Handicap at Nottingham.

The Frankel colt is from a good Juddmonte family - and having finished only sixth on debut, he took a big step forward to win at Chepstow.

He beat an odds-on favourite there and was value for a good bit more than the winning margin of just over a length.

The handicapper must have found it hard when trying to put a figure on Marcus Tregoning's Modmin.

He came up with 80 - which may be lenient in the Star Sports Owners Club £20K Guarantee Handicap.

Fourth on his sole start at two last year, he reappeared with a fine run when second to Jumaira Bay at Chepstow.

Modmin was then presented with something of a penalty kick at Goodwood, and he duly obliged - so it is difficult to know quite how good he is.

Ryan Moore makes the trip up to Musselburgh, and should be rewarded initially on Mayaas in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Stakes.

William Haggas' colt, owned by Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, is bidding to break his duck at the fifth attempt.

But Mayaas has done plenty, beaten an aggregate of only five lengths in his two maidens and two handicaps, to suggest he should be well up to winning races - and this is a very fair starting point.

Lights On has equally bright prospects for Moore in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Scottish Premier Fillies' Handicap.

Another sporting famous colours, this time those of Cheveley Park Stud, Stoute's filly evidently needed the experience on her racecourse bow as a slow-starting and well-beaten runner-up at Leicester.

But she proved much more knowledgeable when justifying favouritism on the all-weather at Newcastle last time, earning a mark of 80 for this handicap debut over the same trip and appearing capable of further improvement.

CHESTER: 1.15 Silvestris, 1.50 CAPE PALACE (NAP), 2.25 Embrace The Moment, 3.00 Sir Benedict, 3.35 Wild Edric, 4.10 Heart Of Soul, 4.45 Calculation.

CURRAGH: 1.25 Bear Story, 2.00 No Speak Alexander, 2.30 A Step Too Far, 3.05 Moonhall Girl. 3.40 Moonwalk, 4.15 Order Of Australia, 4.50 Kastasa, 5.20 Sure Cert.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.40 Mayaas, 2.15 The Queens Ladies, 2.50 Royal Context, 3.25 Indian Pursuit, 4.00 Lights On, 4.35 True Believer, 5.10 It Had To Be You, 5.40 Ben Lilly.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.00 Fabilis, 1.30 Percy's Lad, 2.05 Modmin, 2.40 Aaddeey, 3.15 Herman Hesse, 3.50 Harmonise, 4.25 Danzeno, 5.00 Case Key.

DOUBLE: Cape Palace and Fabilis.