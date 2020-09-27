Weekend Review

A review of the action in which Paul Hanagan was back on the big stage and winning the Cambridgeshire aboard Majestic Dawn.

Paul Hanagan was the toast of Newmarket again after he and Majestic Dawn stole a march on their 26 rivals for a shock victory in the bet365 Cambridgeshire Handicap.

Supremacy and Alcohol Free delivered respectively in the Middle Park and Cheveley Park Group Ones on Saturday, dropping clues about this year's remaining juvenile prizes and next year's Classics and Royal Ascot.

But it fell to the race which gives Newmarket's late-September meeting its name to provide the lift racing needs as it battles the continued crowd-less consequences of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hanagan, at the age of 40 and closing on 2,000 career winners, can have ridden few more rewarding than 40-1 shot Majestic Dawn - and duly confirmed as much as he reflected not just on his latest big-race success but a year in which he wondered at one point if he would ever return to the saddle, after sustaining a serious back injury in a fall at Newcastle in February.

The Classic-winning dual champion jockey said: "That fall was the most difficult time of my life.

"You just know when it's a bad one. The scariest moment for me was I couldn't get up. I struggled to breathe - and that's when I knew it was serious.

"I'm not one for getting emotional, but when I was being interviewed on television after winning, I thought 'oh no, I'm going to go here in a minute', which I shouldn't be ashamed of, but it was a massive thing in my life, that fall. Winning today was pretty emotional.

"It was very special. I was six months out with the injury and I didn't think I was going to make it back at all. To bag one like that is quite special. I'm absolutely delighted."

It was a heartening victory not just for Hanagan but all connections of Paul and Oliver Cole's Majestic Dawn, who finished fifth in the showpiece handicap last year and this time dominated what is supposed to be one of the most competitive races in the calendar.

Wearing first-time blinkers after just one race in this truncated season, when last of 10 at Kempton, the four-year-old was being ridden by Hanagan for the first time.

They seized the moment together, taking control at the halfway point, and establishing an unassailable advantage which was still almost five lengths at the line - from nearest pursuer Lucander, with Bell Rock and 100-1 shot You're Hired chasing in third and fourth.

Oliver Cole said: "We always thought he was a very good horse … (but) all year, we've had all sorts of little problems.

"We ran him at Kempton a few days ago, just to get a bit of work into him really, and he came last, but it obviously put him straight!

"I still can't believe it, to be honest, it's a real shock. I couldn't be happier for the owners and the staff at home - it's a great thrill. We're very lucky."

Supremacy had earlier lived up to his name in the Middle Park, racing prominently and staying on well under Adam Kirby for Clive Cox to win at 13-2, by half a length from 5-2 favourite Lucky Vega.

The task was made slightly easier when Frankie Dettori's saddle slipped on the keen-going Method, and he had to call it a day before the race began in earnest.

Cox said: "That was superb - I'm overjoyed.

"He is a complete speedball and likes to get on with it. Adam has ridden him beautifully and got the fractions right. I'm just delighted the way he has finished off.

"I'm really excited about him next year, as he has got more development and strengthening to do over the winter. He is just pure class.

"I don't think we will be stretching beyond six. I don't think we need to when he shows gears like that. That is precisely what we will be concentrating on and polishing what we have got."

A move up to the Classic trip next year may, conversely, be feasible for Andrew Balding's Cheveley Park winner Alcohol Free - who also floored a 5-2 favourite from Ireland, Miss Amulet second in this case.

Alcohol Free passed the pace-setting Miss Amulet in mid-race, and then had to be tough to hold on from the rallying favourite to win by half a length at 7-2 under Oisin Murphy.

Betfair issued a 20-1 quote for next year's 1000 Guineas, and Balding said: "She should stay (a mile), I would have thought.

"She relaxes well. She acts better with a bit of cover.

"Just for the yard, it is fantastic, as (owner) Jeff (Smith) has been with us a long time - with dad (Ian Balding) - and he has been a big supporter of ours, so it is great to get him a Group One winner again.

"She won't run again this year. We will see how she does in the spring, and we will make a decision nearer the time (whether she runs in a trial).

"She is obviously good enough to go (to the Guineas), so we don't need to go to a trial to find out - it's just whether she would benefit for a run in the spring."

Also on Saturday's stellar card at HQ, Dettori won the Group Two Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes on Ralph Beckett's gelding New Mandate - who may head to the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf after his three-quarter-length success as 9-4 favourite.

Over in Ireland at the Curragh, Aidan O'Brien's 9-5 favourite High Definition produced a remarkable last-to-first surge under Seamie Heffernan to win the Group Two Alan Smurfit Memorial Beresford Stakes by half a length from Monaasib.

Paddy Power were impressed with O'Brien's 10th successive winner of the juvenile event, and promoted him to 12-1 ante-post favourite for next year's Epsom Derby.