Tuesday Tips

Harrison Point is expected to get back on the winning trail in the Legendary Western House Hogmanay Ball Handicap at Ayr.

Successful in back-to-back races on the all-weather last winter, Archie Watson's charge ran in the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot on his return from a break, but predictably struggled.

His next effort at Doncaster was also nothing to write home about, but the combination of an easier surface and a drop in grade seems to have done the trick - with Harrison Point registering victories over this course and distance and at Beverley.

The three-year-old finished third on his latest visit to Ayr - and while it would be pushing it to suggest he was an unlucky loser, he would certainly have finished closer but for encountering a troubled passage when throwing down his challenge under Oisin Murphy.

He runs off the same mark of 92 for his latest assignment and looks sure to make his presence felt in the hands of Hollie Doyle, who has steered him to each of his four career triumphs so far.

John Kirkup can secure a third win at the Scottish venue in the Christmas Day Lunch At Western House Hotel Handicap.

The Michael Dods-trained gelding won at the track last October and last month, and was also far from disgraced on his latest outing when beaten under two lengths into fourth place.

The handicapper has generously eased him a pound to a mark of 79, and he ought to be thereabouts again.

Any rain that falls will aid a horse who loves it when the mud is flying.

Donald McCain rarely leaves Bangor without a winner and sends another formidable squad for the Wrexham track's latest fixture.

Beach Break catches the eye for the Bankhouse team in the Betsafe Leading Over The Last Free Bet Handicap Hurdle, having won twice and finished second once in three previous course appearances.

The six-year-old should be approaching his peak following a couple of readying runs off the back of a lengthy absence, and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to add to his tally under Brian Hughes.

The same combination is represented by Finisk River in the Betsafe Best Odds Guaranteed Novices' Hurdle.

The Irish point-to-point recruit has won his last couple of starts at Cartmel by a combined total of 43 lengths, and a hat-trick could well be in the offing before he tests the water at a higher level.

Millie The Minx looks the answer to the bet365 Novices' Handicap Chase at Sedgefield.

Dianne Sayer's mare has won a couple of times in County Durham, as well as being placed on four occasions from a total of 10 starts.

She has been plying her trade to good effect on the Flat this summer, with her eight outings yielding a couple of victories at Hamilton, and she will be as fit as a flea for her debut over fences.

The best bet on the all-weather at Wolverhampton is Asdaa, who has been set some fairly stiff tasks on the turf of late.

As a result, he returns to an artificial surface feasibly weighted for the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap - 3lb lower than when winning over the course and distance in February.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 12.30 Black Friday, 1.00 Headingley, 1.30 John Kirkup, 2.05 Edna Tale, 2.40 Athmad, 3.15 HARRISON POINT (NAP), 3.50 Sucellus, 4.25 Theatro.

BANGOR: 12.40 The Wolf, 1.10 Cool Destination, 1.40 Beach Break, 2.15 Dream Bolt, 2.50 Finisk River, 3.25 Solstice Star, 4.00 Del Duque.

CORK: 1.45 Hyde Park Barracks, 2.20 That's Mad, 2.55 Childers, 3.30 Balmari, 4.00 Teddy Boy, 4.35 Flight Risk, 5.05 Adapt To Dan, 5.35 Guanabara Bay.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.55 Dakota Moirette, 2.30 Tiger Voice, 3.05 Jeff Kidder, 3.40 Beacon Edge, 4.15 Winner Takes Itall, 4.50 Robinnia, 5.20 Rosgalme.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.50 Kings Creek, 2.25 Young Lieutenant, 3.00 Millie The Minx, 3.35 The Blame Game, 4.10 Barman, 4.45 Just Marvin, 5.15 Hey Bob, 5.45 Wellntyne.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.05 Mohawk King, 4.40 Ibn Arabi, 5.10 Gypsy Boy, 5.40 Asdaa, 6.10 Roller, 6.40 Toro Dorado, 7.10 Gold Brocade, 7.40 Global Humor, 8.10 The Big House.

DOUBLE: John Kirkup and Harrison Point