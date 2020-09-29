Wednesday Tips

Bimble at Nottingham is Anita Chambers' best bet for Wednesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Bimble can show her rivals a clean pair of heels in the Call Star Sports On 08000521321 Handicap at Nottingham.

Henry Candy's filly is a thoroughly unexposed type, with just three runs under her belt to date, but she has certainly shown more than a modicum of ability in the course of those limited outings.

The three-year-old had just one juvenile start in 2019 - and she did not enjoy much luck that day, before keeping on well under hands and heels to finish fourth in what was an informative experience.

Bimble then had to wait until June to get back on track, but she impressed with a ready maiden success at Goodwood, winning by three and three-quarter lengths - with two subsequent winners finishing in behind.

Candy has not hurried this daughter of Acclamation, and she then did not reappear again until earlier this month, when she finished a half-length second in what was a very competitive fillies' handicap.

The winner was not far off in Listed company since, while the fourth was a winner at Newmarket last week, giving the form a solid look - and a 3lb rise for Bimble still leaves her at the right end of the weights.

Mishal Star's previous efforts have started to read very nicely indeed, and she is the pick in the Download The Star Sports App Jockey Club Nursery Handicap.

Her initial two-and-three-quarter-length fourth at Newbury last month got a massive boost when the victor that day, Alcohol Free, bagged Group One glory last Saturday.

Mishal Star was a real eyecatcher too, making plenty of late progress after a slow start, and she built on that promise when prevailing at Kempton at the start of the month.

It may not have been the strongest contest there, but Mishal Star was a clear four-length winner without ever really coming under pressure, and an initial mark of 81 could prove generous.

Eagle Creek can secure his first win for new connections in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Handicap at Kempton.

Winner of one of his eight runs for the Crisford team, Eagle Creek fetched 21,000 guineas at the sales in July - and he may yet prove a decent buy.

Well beaten on his initial start for William Knight, he showed much more promise on his most recent run at Chelmsford, perhaps paying the price for racing a bit keenly as he had to settle for third place in a decent race.

The handicapper has dropped him 2lb for that run, so he is now 13lb below his best mark of 96 and could be well treated.

Master The Stars let down favourite backers last time, but can be given another chance in the Try Our New Runner Boost At Unibet Handicap.

The winner, Red October, got a canny ride from the front that day - and Master The Stars really did not benefit from what was only a moderate pace, and just got run out of it for second in the shadow of the post.

A stronger gallop here can help him get back on the winning track.

Thomas Shelby can hit the mark for Caroline Bailey in the Betsafe Racing From Over 40 Countries Handicap Chase at Bangor.

He has been placed on each of his two runs since racing resumed, and would not have to find too much to get his head in front here.

Isolate is a topical pick in the first division of the Betsafe Leading Over The Last Free Bet Maiden Hurdle.

He failed to strike in five Flat starts for Martyn Meade, but his initial second at Doncaster for Alan King back in February suggested he may have more to off in this sphere.

Ajero catches the eye on his British bow in the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Novices' Hurdle at Huntingdon.

Third on his only bumper start for Tom Mullins in Ireland, Ajero turned in a promising run as he travelled well throughout before not quite having the pace to challenge in the finish.

He looks an interesting recruit for Kim Bailey.

SELECTIONS:

BANGOR: 1.40 Reassurance, 2.10 Indian Harbour, 2.45 Isolate, 3.20 Chuvelo, 3.55 Thomas Shelby, 4.30 Working Class, 5.00 Vocaliser, 5.30 Black Panther.

HUNTINGDON: 1.00 Opine, 1.30 Absolute Jaffa, 2.00 Ajero, 2.35 Silent Encore, 3.10 Gaia Vallis, 3.45 Fricka, 4.20 Stitched.

KEMPTON: 4.25 Operatic, 4.55 Electric, 5.25 Lady Morpheus, 6.00 Siam Fox, 6.30 Eagle Creek, 7.00 Master The Stars, 7.30 Exotic Escape, 8.00 In The Red, 8.30 Tulane.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.15 Jacattack, 1.45 Always Dreaming, 2.20 Mishal Star, 2.55 BIMBLE (NAP), 3.30 Make It Rain, 4.05 Atty's Edge, 4.40 Arabian Warrior.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.50 Magic Sea, 2.25 Flirting Lesa, 3.00 Fairymount Boy, 3.35 Gaspard Du Seuil, 4.10 Young Ted, 4.45 Wild Desire, 5.15 Colonel Mustard.

DOUBLE: Bimble and Mishal Star.