Thursday Tips

Symbolic Power can demonstrate his true potential in the EBF Maiden Stakes at Chelmsford.

Charlie Appleby's colt was a beaten favourite when third on his debut at Sandown in August, but can put that experience to good use on this switch the all-weather.

The winner at Sandown, Recovery Run, is now rated 88 - having scored again since - while Martyn Meade's runner-up Lone Eagle has won both his subsequent starts, earning a rating of 90.

Symbolic Power was five lengths behind in third, but the 2,300,000 guineas purchase can further advertise the value of that form.

It was clear he had plenty to learn on his first trip to the racecourse, slowly away and then having to chart a wide course - but fitted with first-time cheekpieces here, it is likely to be a very different tale.

The Owen Burrows-trained Khaalis has already improved markedly from his first run to his second, and looks the one to beat in the New Handicap.

Fifth of 10 on debut at this track, he then bolted up by four lengths on his next visit to Essex.

The handicapper has given Khaalis a mark of 80 - but this colt is by a champion sprinter in Muhaarar out of a champion mare in Alexander Goldrun, so he is bred for Group Ones rather than handicaps, and could progress significantly again.

Burrows could also be on the mark at Salisbury with another beautifully-bred Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum-owned colt in Moktasaab.

By Lope De Vega out of Dash To The Front, a Listed winner who produced Speedy Boarding, Moktasaab cost 500,000 guineas.

He shaped very encouragingly on his debut at Doncaster when fourth to Latest Generation, after being sent off at a big price.

That was probably because Burrows has very few first-time-out winners - even his speedball Gimcrack winner Minzaal was, for example, beaten on debut.

If Moktasaab improves as much as Khaalis did for his debut, he will prove himself a very smart colt in division two of the PKF Francis Clark British EBF Novice Stakes.

There are also two divisions of the Byerley Stud British EBF Novice Stakes - and in the first, Marcus Tregoning's Ensyaaby catches the eye.

One of two here in the Sheikh Hamdan colours, he is the choice of Jim Crowley - and it is not difficult to see why on the basis of his debut sixth, beaten under four lengths, at Newbury this month.

The Charlie Hills-trained Dark Shift could not have been any more impressive on his debut at Ascot.

He faces some far more seasoned rivals in the Weatherbys TBA Conditions Stakes - but such was the impression he made first time out, which is slightly unusual for one from his yard, it is worth backing him to follow up.

Over jumps, Es Perfecto is of interest in the racingtv.com Maiden Hurdle at Warwick.

Alan King's former Irish point-to-point winner ran a fine race on his rules and stable debut, third to a very promising winner in a good Kempton bumper back in February.

He is expected to prove above average over hurdles.

In the preceding Bet At racingtv.com Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle, the cleverly-named Fivetotwelve has plenty going for her.

By Midnight Legend, out of To The Left, she can hit the mark at her first attempt over timber - having shaped encouragingly for Olly Murphy on a quiet introduction in a maiden bumper at Fakenham six months ago.

SELECTIONS:

CHELMSFORD: 4.25 Jacinth, 4.55 Lady Danger, 5.25 SYMBOLIC POWER (NAP), 6.00 Born A King, 6.30 Reassure, 7.00 Khaalis, 7.30 Lethal Angel, 8.00 Farewell Kiss, 8.30 Mr Shelby.

CLONMEL: 1.00 Pienta, 1.30 Where's Bunny, 2.00 Mrs Pops, 2.35 In Your Shadow, 3.10 Touch Of Oscar, 3.45 Rolling Revenge, 4.20 Double Jubilee.

FAIRYHOUSE: 2.15 Preamble, 2.50 Trueba, 3.25 Powersville, 4.00 Jason The Militant, 4.35 Delta Dawn, 5.10 Paso Doble, 5.40 Time And Money, 6.10 Loudest Whisper.

FFOS LAS: 2.08 Memphis Bell, 2.43 Wayfinder, 3.18 Ballinsker, 3.53 Peur De Rien, 4.30 Dancing In The Sky, 5.00 Voila Eric, 5.35 Cogital.

SALISBURY: 12.20 Mickydee, 12.50 Moktasaab, 1.20 Ensyaaby, 1.55 Fundamental, 2.30 Dark Shift, 3.05 Gambon, 3.40 Divine Queen, 4.15 Junvieve.

WARWICK: 12.10 Fivetotwelve, 12.40 Es Perfecto, 1.10 Zoffee, 1.45 Smiths Cross, 2.20 Court Master, 2.55 Dariya, 3.30 Greatest Star.

DOUBLE: Khaalis and Symbolic Power.