Friday's Tips

Tiger Crusade let down favourite-backers at Ascot on his latest outing, but should be given another chance in the Racing Welfare Handicap back at the Berkshire track.

David Simcock's charge was well-fancied when last seen back in July, having secured a narrow neck victory over Society Lion on his seasonal return at Doncaster.

However, Tiger Crusade just could not pick up in the same manner at Ascot after travelling well throughout, with a tendency to hang in the finish also not aiding his cause as he was beaten two lengths.

Tiger Crusade has not been out since that run, so he should certainly be fresh for this assignment and given it will be just his fifth career start, it might be a bit too early to give up on him just yet.

St Leger form will be key for two contests at the Berkshire venue, kicking off with the Listed Teentech Noel Murless Stakes.

Berkshire Rocco is head and shoulders above his rivals here with a rating of 116, and he has shown himself to be among the best in the three-year-old staying ranks this term.

Second in the Queen's Vase and fourth in the Great Voltigeur demonstrated Berkshire Rocco had the necessary credentials to head to Doncaster with a live chance, and so it proved as he outran his generous odds of 16-1 to just lose out in the shadow of the post.

Beaten a neck by Galileo Chrome, Berkshire Rocco had raced prominently in the early stages and rallied admirably when headed. A similar effort in this lesser company can see him hit the target for the first time in over a year.

Tyson Fury also lined up in the Leger, where he was very much up against it on just his second career outing.

Although he was ultimately only ninth of the 11 starters, the feeling from connections was he was far from disgraced and he retains plenty of potential.

The trip might also have stretched Richard Spencer's charge and it is far too early to be writing him off yet. Coming back to the much calmer waters of the Charlie Waller Trust Novice Stakes over a mile and a half can help him return to the winner's enclosure.

Coolanly placed twice on his initial foray over fences last term and can get off the mark in the Visit attheraces.com Beginners' Chase at Fontwell.

A Grade Two winner over hurdles, there were high hopes for Coolanly over the bigger obstacles as he was a point to point winner a few years ago, but his jumping let him down a bit on his first two attempts.

It transpired Coolanly was perhaps up against it his chasing bow as winner Esprit Du Large went on to claim a Grade One, while on his second run, tactics went against him. Fergal O'Brien could still have a promising chaser on his hands.

Glinger Flame is the pick in Hexham's carpetgallop.co.uk Handicap Hurdle, while Sirius Slew should be on the mark in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Apprentice Handicap at Newcastle.

He did not enjoy much racing luck on his most recent outing, but is now back on his previous winning mark of 67.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 1.55 Tulfarris, 2.30 Berkshire Rocco, 3.05 TIGER CRUSADE (NAP), 3.40 Natural History, 4.15 Tyson Fury, 4.50 Many A Star.

DUNDALK: 4.35 Back To Brussels, 5.10 Steel Bull, 5.40 Awkwafina, 6.15 Larado, 6.45 Toshizou, 7.15 Chagall, 7.45 Little Camacho, 8.15 War Diary.

FONTWELL: 12.30 Fearless, 1.00 Coolanly, 1.30 Baddesley Knight, 2.10 Erick Le Rouge, 2.45 Treaty Of Dingle, 3.20 Pres, 3.55 En Coeur, 4.30 Sexy Lot.

GOWRAN: 1.30 Dare To Flare, 2.00 One Down, 2.35 Tullybeg, 3.10 Zinat, 3.45 Buildmeupbuttercup, 4.20 Nero Rock, 4.55 Yamato, 5.30 Purple Mountain.

HEXHAM: 1.15 Millie Of Mayo, 1.45 Gold Clermont, 2.20 Artic Quest, 2.55 Glinger Flame, 3.30 Beat Box, 4.05 Costly Dream, 4.40 Ever So Much.

NEWCASTLE: 4.45 Olympic Conqueror, 5.20 I Can't Remember, 5.50 Sirius Slew, 6.25 Ebnzaidoon, 7.00 Iris Bud, 7.30 Dark Devil, 8.00 Najib, 8.30 Lady Nectar.

DOUBLE: Tiger Crusade and Berkshire Rocco.