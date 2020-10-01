Saturday's Tips

Veracious can go one better than 12 months ago to claim the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

Connections have always rated the mare highly and were rewarded with victory at Group One level in the Falmouth Stakes in July 2019.

Sir Michael Stoute's five-year-old has already had two attempts at this prestigious prize, finishing sixth to Laurens in 2018 and then a length-and-a-half runner-up to Billesdon Brook 12 months ago.

She went on to take fourth place in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day last October and heads for a third crack at the Sun Chariot a fresh horse.

She has only had the one run this season and that was a winning one in a Listed contest at Haydock where she accounted for Posted, who has gone on to win at that particular grade.

Mighty Gurkha has a touch of class that can see him capture the £115,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes.

Archie Watson's youngster has to give weight all round after making all the running in the Group Three Sirenia Stakes at Kempton.

He looks up to the task and is quite versatile as far as tactics are concerned, as he does not have to lead.

The Tin Man can roll back the years with victory in the John Guest Racing Bengough Stakes at Ascot.

The eight-year-old has not had his head in front since winning the Haydock Sprint Cup in September 2018 for a third Group One triumph - but has shown he is still capable of making his mark in decent company.

He finished second to Tabdeed at this level at Newbury in July and was only beaten four lengths when sixth to Dream Of Dreams in the latest renewal of the Sprint Cup.

Kynren ended a losing run going back over two years when taking the tote.co.uk Challenge Cup last autumn and gave signs on his most recent run that he is on the way back in time to defend his crown.

The six-year-old, trained by David Barron, was having his first run since a wind operation when an eyecatching fifth to Nahaarr in the Ayr Gold Cup two weeks ago.

He did just a touch too much over six furlongs that day, weakening close home, but he will more at home back over his optimum trip of seven furlongs.

Arecibo, who was seventh in the Ayr feature, can register his first success for 15 months in the John Guest Racing Handicap.

The David O'Meara-trained five-year-old has been frustrating, but it is worth noting he ran one of his best races when only beaten a length and a half in the Listed Rous Stakes over this five furlongs on this card 12 months ago.

Mamba Wamba is worth supporting in the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy at Redcar.

The form she showed to finish fourth behind Umm Kulthum in the Group Three Firth of Clyde Fillies' Stakes at Ayr last time certainly gives her a fair chance in this open contest.

Her fourth in the Listed Roses Stakes and novice success at York also reads well in the contest of this race.

Khaloosy has been a shade disappointing since his impressive Royal Ascot victory - but the expected underfoot conditions should see him in his true colours in the Racing TV EBF Stallions Guisborough Stakes.

Roger Varian's three-year-old looked to have all before him when he hacked up in the Britannia Handicap, but he has been beaten in both his starts since when sent off a short-priced favourite.

However, this seven furlongs on soft ground should bring out the best in the grey son of Dubawi.

SELECTIONS:

ASCOT: 1.20 Jovial, 1.55 Tis Marvellous, 2.30 Logician, 3.05 Kynren, 3.40 The Tin Man, 4.15 Arecibo.

FONTWELL: 2.19 Good News, 2.54 Rococo River, 3.29 Harefield, 4.04 Ga Law, 4.39 Beyond The Pale, 5.10 Anti Cool, 5.40 Rebel Rebello.

GOWRAN PARK: 2.00 Duffle Coat, 2.35 Miss Cedille, 3.10 Make Good, 3.45 Headline Joe, 4.20 Flooring Porter, 4.55 The Storyteller, 5.30 Victoria Bay, 6.00 Morosini.

NEWMARKET: 1.05 Bolshoi Ballet, 1.40 Mighty Gurkha, 2.10 Moonlight In Paris, 2.45 VERACIOUS (NAP), 3.20 Urban Artist, 3.55 Fabrizio, 4.30 One Small Step.

REDCAR: 1.10 Emperor Supreme, 1.45 Mac Ailey 2.15 Jamil, 2.50 Khaloosy, 3.25 Mamba Wamba, 4.00 Nikolayeva, 4.35 Stone Soldier, 5.05 Shepherds Way.

TIPPERARY: 12.45 Eternal Presence, 1.15 Maker Of Kings, 1.50 Ontario, 2.25 Albigna, 3.00 Sheer Bravado, 3.35 Angel Palanas, 4.10 Cracking Name, 4.45 Make A Promise.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.50 Manfadh, 5.25 Mia Mia, 5.55 Ibn Arabi, 6.30 Messalina, 7.00 Sunset Kiss, 7.30 Spirit Of May, 8.00 End Zone, 8.30 Ray's The One.

DOUBLE: Veracious and Mighty Gurkha.