Sunday Tips

David Clough fancies Enable to win a third Arc and Emitom to make a successful chasing debut on Sunday.

Head and heart both point to a glorious record-breaking finale from Enable in the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

Emotion has long dictated that John Gosden's brilliant mare will be cheered all the way to the line on Sunday - whether she reaches it in front or not.

Cold logic has joined the party too over the past week, to indicate a historic achievement in the offing, as some of the most obvious opposition to her third triumph in the great race has stepped aside.

In the absence of Ghaiyyath, and more recently and perhaps significantly Love, Enable's closest market rival is in fact her own stablemate Stradivarius.

Unlike her, though, John Gosden's great stayer has had no luck with the draw - out in 14, compared to Enable's five.

It will therefore have to be a mighty performance from Stradivarius to beat the best over a mile short of the distance which has made his name as a triple Ascot Gold Cup winner.

Conversely, everything appears to be falling into place for Enable, who holds Sottsass on the form of their respective second and third in the race last year.

She demonstrated then that she can handle the very soft ground, which is guaranteed to recur, as well as most.

She of course faces top-class opposition once more - including Aidan O'Brien's supplemented Derby winner Serpentine, in receipt of 3lb but drawn widest of all.

There are a string of other worthy contenders too, but none springs out as likely to stop Gosden and Frankie Dettori's queen from regaining her French crown.

Battaash's absence in the Prix de l'Abbaye is a blow, but Make A Challenge can take full advantage, while the Prix de l'Opera is an especially high-class renewal, with unbeaten Group One winner Tawkeel the pick to come out on top.

Back in Britain, jump racing is to the fore - with two decent cards, at Uttoxeter and Kelso.

The fencing debut of Grade Two-winning hurdler Emitom will be keenly-awaited at the Staffordshire track - and Warren Greatrex has unsurprisingly hand-picked what appears to be the perfect course and distance in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Beginners' Chase.

Emitom could occasionally be clumsy over hurdles, but has the evident scope and class to make a success of his new discipline.

Faivoir is another talented performer trying a new trade, in his case hurdles after previous success in an Irish point-to-point and then two of his three bumpers.

As Greatrex has with Emitom, the Skeltons have chosen an ideal introduction in the second division of the Visit attheraces.com Maiden Hurdle.

In Scotland, Nuts Well is a little longer in the tooth but was in the form of his life last season.

The nine-year-old returns in the NSPCC School Service Handicap Chase, a race he won from a 16lb lower mark two years ago.

Ann Hamilton's gelding has earned his rating, though, and may kickstart another successful campaign.

His Dream hacked up at Perth last month and can follow up in the Join Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase.

He seemingly thrived for the switch to fences as he powered home by 13 lengths in what was admittedly a fairly moderate heat.

However, he impressed with some fluent jumping and could rank a fair bit higher than his current perch of 110 over the bigger obstacles.

SELECTIONS:

KELSO: 1.25 Kaizer, 2.00 Temple Man, 2.30 Shanroe Street, 3.00 Eagle De Guye, 3.30 Nuts Well, 4.00 His Dream, 4.35 Moon King, 5.10 Sarvi.

KILLARNEY: 1.55 Let Me Pass, 2.25 Salsa, 2.55 Ramiro, 3.25 Actuary, 3.55 Princess Yaiza, 4.25 Advanced Virgo, 4.55 Father Ailbe.

LONGCHAMP: 1.15 Nando Parrado, 1.50 Fev Rover, 3.05 ENABLE (NAP), 3.50 Tawkeel, 4.25 Make A Challenge, 4.55 Earthlight.

TIPPERARY: 1.00 The Very Man, 1.35 Saint Roi, 2.08 Ardamir, 2.38 Whereyounow, 3.08 Mickey Shea, 3.38 Galvin, 4.08 Roachdale House, 4.43 Mind Your Money.

UTTOXETER: 12.35 Thinque Tank, 1.05 Faivoir, 1.40 Llancillo Lord, 2.16 Radjash, 2.46 Emitom, 3.16 Aimee De Sivola, 3.46 Court Royale, 4.16 Grain De Thaix.

DOUBLE: Enable and Emitom.