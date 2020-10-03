Monday Tips

An ability to handle testing ground will be vital at Pontefract and course specialist Penny Pot Lane falls into that category.

Richard Whitaker's mare holds few secrets from the handicapper these days as a seven-year-old - but having been second the last twice, she is clearly not far from a winning mark.

The last time she was successful came off 65 last September at Ripon and while she has gone eight starts without a win, now off a mark of 66, her turn is surely not far away.

She has two wins at Pontefract to her name and always seems to run well at the track.

The selection has been ridden by apprentices of late, but Phil Dennis takes over for the House That Jack Built Handicap and a bold bid is expected.

Farhan can make his experience count as he switches back to the turf in the racingtv.com/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

John Butler's colt has run well three times at Wolverhampton, without necessarily relishing the sharper test on that all-weather track.

On his second of four career starts at York, he was a fair fifth and again ran as if this stiffer course and extra distance can only be in his favour.

Farhan is bred to stay well too, out of a mare who was a good winner at up to almost two miles.

The assistance of Ryan Moore, for the first time, is also no detriment of course - and the combination could well be in business against six rivals with a maximum of just two runs under their belt.

Moore can double up on Sir Michael Stoute's Hydros in the Injured Jockeys Fund Maiden Stakes.

The Frankel colt was unraced at two but as a half-brother to Royal Ascot winner Sangarius he was clearly worth persevering with.

He made his debut in June at Doncaster and shaped with huge promise when second to Magical Morning, who is now rated 99.

In true Stoute fashion he has been given plenty of time and given how Frankel handled bottomless ground on his final run at Ascot, the soft surface should not cause sleepless nights at Freemason Lodge.

Time has shown HMS President faced a pretty stiff task last time out.

Sent off favourite to beat William Haggas' Ilaraab at Beverley, he not surprisingly came up short given the winner was racing off 84.

Ilaraab went on to win a big Newbury pot next time out and is now rated 95, so Eve Johnson Houghton should not have been too despondent.

HMS President is by Excelebration, who handled soft well, and he also finished fourth at Royal Ascot back in June with plenty of cut in the ground, so it is unlikely to be used as an excuse if he fails to defy top weight.

Laurentia sprang a 20-1 shock last time, but she can prevail again at likely shorter odds in division two of the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap at Wolverhampton.

This filly seemingly thrives on the all-weather - and with wins at Lingfield and Chelmsford to her credit, she can now add victory on Dunstall Park's Tapeta surface.

Tango Echo Charlie has made a promising start for Dr Richard Newland, and can get off the mark in the Even Keel Foundation Handicap Hurdle at Stratford.

Second on his first two runs after being trained in Ireland previously, Tango Echo Charlie was beaten just a neck in third in a thrilling finish at Uttoxeter recently - and it looks a matter of time before he comes home in front.

SELECTIONS:

KILLARNEY: 2.05 Crassus, 2.35 Walking Fame, 3.05 Sani Pass, 3.35 Isotope, 4.05 Rule Of June, 4.35 Felix Desjy, 5.05 Different Spot, 5.35 Pat Coyne.

PONTEFRACT: 12.00 Farhan, 12.30 Tahonta, 1.00 HMS President, 1.30 Nordano, 2.00 PENNY POT LANE (NAP), 2.30 Hydros, 3.00 Challet, 3.30 Wightman.

STRATFORD: 12.15 Orchestral Rain, 12.45 Megalodon, 1.15 The Mick Preston, 1.45 Chess Player, 2.15 Tango Echo Charlie, 2.45 Raven's Tower, 3.15 Highway One, 3.45 Flying Sara.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.15 Captain Ryan, 4.45 Fast Spin, 5.20 Sonnetina, 5.55 Laurentia, 6.30 Gold Standard, 7.00 Old Friend, 7.30 Polastri, 8.00 Secretfact, 8.30 Rayyan.

DOUBLE: Penny Pot Lane and Farhan.