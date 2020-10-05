Weekend Review

Enable was unable to make racing history as she could only finish sixth as Sottsass took the honours in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp.

Third in the race 12 months ago when Enable was second, trainer Jean-Claude Rouget had just one target in mind for Sottsass in 2020 and it worked to perfection.

For John Gosden's Enable, chasing history with a third victory in the race, she was bogged down in the heavy ground and suffered interference when the pace quickened.

Sottsass picked up smartly and stayed on well to beat In Swoop, with Persian King hanging on for third having made the running, just ahead of Gold Trip. Enable's Gold Cup-winning stablemate Stradivarius was seventh.

As a result of the interference, a stewards' inquiry was immediately called - but following a short deliberation, the placings remained unaltered.

"Just after the race last year we thought he was a horse made for this race," said Rouget.

"The fact the (Aidan) O'Brien horses were not there was easier to understand how the pace will be. I was not surprised to see Persian King in front. We had a good draw to stay behind him and our horse stays the distance better than him."

One Master succeeded where Enable failed by winning the Prix de la Foret for the third year running.

William Haggas' six-year-old gamely stuck to her task to keep Earthlight at bay in the hands of Pierre-Charles Boudot.

Boudot also took the Prix de l'Abbaye on Wooded for trainer Francis-Graffard at the main expense of last year's winner Glass Slippers.

History was made Jessica Marcialis became the first female jockey to ride a Group One in France when she guided Tiger Tanaka to victory for her husband, Charley Rossi.

The latter's uncle, Frederic Rossi, was on target with runaway winner Sealiway in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere.

With no runners from the O'Brien family due to contaminated feed, it was left to Dermot Weld to fly the flag for Ireland with Tarnawa following up her Prix Vermeille triumph in the Prix de l'Opera.

Nazeef, another star filly from the Gosden stable, bounced back to her best form from earlier in the season to win the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket on Saturday.

She produced a determined late challenge under Jim Crowley to beat Half Light and Cloak Of Spirits by a length and a half and a neck.

Gosden said: "It has been a fantastic year for her. I think it was a career best. In the Falmouth it was heads and necks and she battled by a neck. She is gritty and an assertive filly."

Gosden will now consider the options for Nazeef with her owner.

He added: "It's up to the owner-breeder and he may decide to send her to the breeding sheds. He may decide to run her next year or have a run in America. I think the key thing is the next 10 days - she will tell us if she wants to do any more or not."

David Menuisier, the French-born, West Sussex-based trainer enjoyed the biggest success of his career when Wonderful Tonight claimed the Prix de Royallieu at ParisLongchamp in the hands of Tony Piccone.

Menuisier has his eyes on next year's Prix de l'Arc de Tromphe for the lightly-raced filly and admitted he and owner Chris Wright did consider supplementing her for this year.

With just seven career starts to her name, the three-year-old daughter of Le Havre is set to stay in training in 2021 - and it is possible too she may run again this term in the British Champions Fillies' And Mares' Stakes at Ascot.

Menuisier said: "I am so proud of the filly. She is very tough, and I think it was a well-deserved win, because she didn't do it the easy way - she won the hard way.

"We need to play Ascot by ear. She will stay in training, all being well, and the main target will be the Arc next year."

Princess Zoe completed her fairytale story with a dramatic last-gasp victory in the Prix du Cadran.

Ridden by apprentice Joey Sheridan, who was unable to claim his 5lb allowance, Princess Zoe reeled in long-time leader Alkuin just yards from the finish to snatch the two-and-a-half mile stamina test and complete a five-timer.

Rated just 64 when runner-up on her first outing for Irish trainer Tony Mullins after been previously trained in Germany, the five-year-old has gone from strength to strength in a short space of time.

Mullins said: "I certainly didn't think three months ago this as going to happen, but Joey Sheridan came down to work her last week and when she pulled up, I said we were going to win in France."

The County Kilkenny handler will even consider next year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe if the ground was suitable.

"Our plan now is to go anywhere there is not firm ground. I don't mind good ground. That may even be the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe next year," he said.

In America, Swiss Skydiver outbattled Belmont Stakes winner Authentic to be he sixth filly to lift the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico.

For jockey Robby Albarado, it was a second Preakness success after the great Curlin, while trainer Kenny McPeek was winning it for the first time.