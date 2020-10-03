Tuesday Tips

Count D'orsay usually comes good in the autumn when there is plenty of cut in the ground and he should have conditions to suit at Leicester.

Tim Easterby's four-year-old was a winner last September and October and enjoyed his first victory of 2020 early last month at Haydock.

He went close to following up three weeks later, only to be foiled by the horse he had beaten that day, Came From The Dark.

It was still a good effort as the winner was 2lb better off for a half-length defeat and the going was described was quicker than the first occasion they met.

This looks a good opportunity for Count D'orsay to return to winning ways in the Racing TV Autumn Sprint Handicap.

Rhythmic Intent suffered defeat at Haydock on his latest start when fourth to Euchen Glen, but the mile and three-quarters probably stretched his stamina too far.

The mile and a half of the Squirrel Handicap should be ideal for the Stuart Williams-trained four-year-old, who had looked good when winning at Newbury.

He kicked on over a furlong from home when scoring by three lengths from Frontispiece over an extended mile and five furlongs.

It has been 16 months since Spanish Star last graced the winner's enclosure, but he can end his losing sequence in division one of the Red Deer Handicap.

The five-year-old may well have won at Nottingham on his latest outing had he not been denied a clear run.

He had to settle for second place, a length and three-quarters behind Bezzas Lad. Granted better luck in running, he can make amends.

Paws For Thought could not have been more impressive when making all the running over seven furlongs at Catterick last month.

Tom Dascombe's youngster won unchallenged by six lengths and the son of Requinto looks hard to oppose in the Bet At racingtv.com Nursery Handicap over the same course and distance.

Paws For Thought had opened his account at Chester just seven days earlier and he can complete the hat-trick.

Miaella can prove up to task of going up 17lb for winning her last two starts when she lines up for the Head Your Hunch At Betway Handicap at Lingfield.

Chelsea Banham's mare has been in tremendous form of late and has treated the handicapper with disdain so far.

Raised 9lb for being successful at Wolverhampton, the five-year-old cruised home at Chelmsford last time. She was put up 8lb for scoring by three and a half lengths, but the winning margin could have been more.

At Southwell, Durrell can recoup Wolverhampton losses in the Suport The Arc Racing Club Handicap.

James Fanshawe's four-year-old was a shade unlucky when second to Aquascape as he was denied a clear run two furlongs out and was five lengths down. It was to his credit he got to within a length and three-quarters of the winner at the line.

Serious Intention appreciated the step up to a mile when getting off the mark at Newcastle a month ago and can back that up in the Southwell Annual Members Nursery Handicap.

The Kodiac colt, trained by Richard Fahey, got up close home to deny the favourite Grantley by half a length. The handicapper only put him up 1lb which seems lenient.

SELECTIONS:

CATTERICK: 1.00 Wrea Green, 1.30 Madreselva, 2.00 Paws For Thought, 2.30 Atailof Two Cities, 3.00 Jill Rose, 3.30 Round The Island, 4.00 Herman Hesse, 4.30 Ginvincible.

LEICESTER: 1.15 I'm Digby, 1.45 Zambezi Magic, 2.20 Rhythmic Intent, 2.50 COUNT D'ORSAY (NAP), 3.20 Spanish Star, 3.50 Inexes, 4.20 Thrill Seeker, 4.50 Woodcock.

LINGFIELD: 2.10 Accomplice, 2.40 Dark Motive, 3.10 Rewired, 3.40 Sir Maxi, 4.10 Miaella, 4.40 Thermal, 5.10 Jeanette May, 5.40 Born Leader.

SOUTHWELL: 5.20 Brenner Pass, 5.50 Final Voyage, 6.20 Hafeet Star, 6.50 Durrell, 7.20 Frame Rate, 7.50 Serious Intention, 8.20 Custard The Dragon.

DOUBLE: Count D'orsay and Rhythmic Intent.