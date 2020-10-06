Wednesday Tips

Jane Marple at Nottingham is Anita Chambers' best bet for Wednesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Jane Marple can provide the solution to the MansionBet Beaten By A Head Fillies' Handicap at Nottingham.

Hailing from a fine Oppenheimer family that includes a clutch of black-type performers, Jane Marple has yet to really set the world alight for trainer John Gosden.

She was beaten a fair distance in fifth on her racecourse bow in June, when she was altogether too green to do herself justice and was not given a tough time at the finish.

The experience clearly stood her in good stead next time though, as the Nathaniel filly proved a head too good on her next outing just nine days later.

She initially looked like she would be found out for pace, but when she got rolling Jane Marple stayed on well in a race that is quite hard to work out, as only one of her three rivals has run since.

Jane Marple herself has not been on track following that June outing, but she remains a filly of interest and stepping up to a mile and six furlongs here should suit, judged on her family ties.

Gosden also takes the wraps off a beautifully-bred colt in Thunder Drum, who tackles the British EBF Oath Maiden Stakes.

A son of Dubawi out of Irish Oaks winner Great Heavens, he is likely to excel over further than the mile he faces here in time.

Act Of Wisdom is another bred in the purple and he is the pick in the Bet 10 Get 20 With MansionBet British EBF Nursery Handicap.

By Galileo out of Jacqueline Quest, Act Of Wisdom was slow to break on his initial all-weather outing and never really got back on terms, being beaten five and a half lengths in sixth over a mile.

Switched up to 10 furlongs next time, Act Of Wisdom was a different proposition with first-time cheekpieces, overcoming a bit of a flat spot before staying on well at the finish to win by three-quarters of a length for Charlie Appleby.

The handicapper has given him a starting mark of 82, and that should be within his compass.

Fellow Appleby inmate D'Bai has become a bit disappointing after previously looking a solid Group-race performer, so it is easy to see why connections have opted to lower his sights at Kempton.

His two initial defeats behind Space Blues read quite well, but since landing a conditions heat at Haydock in July, he has found the tasks he has been set a bit beyond him.

He was not disgraced when beaten a length and a quarter by stablemate Glorious Journey in Listed event at Newbury last month, particularly as he could not get a run at the business end of the race.

Dropping in company for the ebfstallions.com Conditions Stakes, D'Bai can get back on the right track.

Waitingonanalibi can repeat her recent Newcastle win in the second division of the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Nursery Handicap back at Gosforth Park.

Richard Fahey's charge did not actually come home in front that day, as she was beaten a head by Favourite Niece in what was a competitive event, but she found a gap closing at a crucial point and the stewards ruled the first past the post had gained an advantage and reversed the placings.

But Waitingonanalibi did look the best horse in the race and a 5lb hike may still underestimate her ability.

Templepark has been enjoying a fine time of things since jump racing resumed in July and can keep up the good work in Ludlow's tipstersempire.co.uk Quality Over Quantity Tipster Platform Handicap Chase.

He has won three of his five starts, finishing second on the other two occasions and his recent seven-length verdict at Warwick suggests there could be even more to come.

SELECTIONS:

GALWAY: 1.55 Rosgalme, 2.27 Live Every Day, 3.02 Ruaille Buaille, 3.37 Fair Minded, 4.10 Milan Native, 4.45 Thatsy, 5.15 Bridge Native, 5.45 Justbeyondthemoon.

KEMPTON: 4.25 Show Yourself, 5.00 Embarked, 5.30 Dark Company, 6.00 Coqueta, 6.30 Francisco Bay, 7.00 D'Bai, 7.30 Light And Dark, 8.00 Company Minx, 8.30 Gherkin.

LUDLOW: 2.10 Bam Bam, 2.45 Proper Ticket, 3.20 Templepark, 3.55 Does He Know, 4.30 Morning Vicar, 5.05 Hawridge Storm, 5.35 Let's Get Real.

NAVAN: 2.05 Alarm Call, 2.40 Viv Vance, 3.15 Pillar, 3.50 Illetas, 4.20 Emporio, 4.55 Sasta, 5.25 Olly's Folly, 5.55 Clueless Hill.

NEWCASTLE: 4.05 Zihaam, 4.40 Blazing Dreams, 5.10 Sir Edward Elgar, 5.40 Suroor, 6.15 Waitingonanalibi, 6.45 Brazen Bolt, 7.15 Cmon Cmon, 7.45 Showtime Elle, 8.15 Devil's Angel.

NOTTINGHAM: 12.00 Arcadian Nights, 12.30 Thunder Drum, 1.00 Fitzrovia, 1.30 Sovereign State, 2.00 JANE MARPLE (NAP), 2.35 Act Of Wisdom, 3.10 Eagle Court, 3.45 The Met, 4.15 Bad Company.

SEDGEFIELD: 1.15 Guildhall, 1.45 Snookered, 2.19 Tayzar, 2.54 Mistercobar, 3.29 Cresswell Queen, 4.00 Burning Issues, 4.35 Pardon Me.

DOUBLE: Jane Marple and D'Bai.