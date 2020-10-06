Thursday Tips

Danzan can deservedly open his account for the campaign in the October Family Staycations @Western House Hotel Handicap at Ayr.

A three times winner for Andrew Balding, the Lawman gelding has failed to add to his tally since being bought for 24,000 guineas by Tim Easterby 12 months ago, but has run some excellent races in defeat.

Since the resumption of racing in June, Danzan's nine races have yielded three runner-up finishes and a third on his latest appearance at Nottingham in late September.

That recent effort was a step forward from a couple of slightly below-par runs, with the application of cheek pieces seemingly having the desired effect.

Easterby reaches for the blinkers for Danzan's latest assignment and if they can eke out even a little improvement, he looks sure to be bang there at the business end of proceedings.

Card High has been consistent since getting back on track following a 65-day break and can defy a 4lb penalty in the Romantic Getaways At Western House Hotel Handicap.

Victory by three lengths at Hamilton last week followed encouraging placed efforts by Wilf Storey's 10-year-old on his two previous starts.

Jack The Truth struck twice at Chelmsford last month and can overcome a 5lb penalty to complete the hat-trick over five furlongs at the Essex track.

The six-year-old, trained by George Scott, went up 5lb for beating Cowboy Soldier a neck to start his winning run and doubled up with a length-and-a-quarter verdict over Restless Rose.

That suggests Jack The Truth may still be ahead of the handicapper and why connections were keen to turn him out again quickly for the tote.co.uk Free Streaming Every UK Race Handicap.

Capla Huntress can continue her rich vein of form by registering a fourth successive win in the chelmsfordcityracecourse.com Handicap.

Chris Wall's four-year-old has only gone up 8lb for her three victories, which gives her every chance of carrying on the good work.

Legends Gold can make a winning debut over fences in the Wizard Of Big Odds At tipstersempire.co.uk EBF Mares' Novices' Chase at Ffos Las.

The six-year-old is an interesting recruit to the bigger obstacles after winning four times over hurdles and she was successful in a point-to-point in Ireland.

Rebecca Curtis' charge wound up last term by finishing fourth to subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Indefatigable in a Listed contest at Warwick in February.

Ga Law can maintain his unbeaten record over fences in the Subscribe To Racing TV On YouTube Handicap Chase at Exeter.

Jamie Snowden's French recruit was a moderate sixth on his British debut over hurdles at Stratford in the spring, but looked a different proposition over the larger obstacles when jumping with aplomb at Fontwell last month.

He takes on more seasoned campaigners for his latest test, but an opening handicap mark of 128 may underestimate his potential.

Reverting to seven furlongs can work the oracle for Six Strings in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap at Southwell.

Mick Appleby's gelding has not clicked over six furlongs since returning from 140 days off, but was noted putting in his best work in the closing stages.

SELECTIONS:

AYR: 12.30 Royal Advice, 1.05 Granite City Doc, 1.40 Mustaqbal, 2.10 DANZAN (NAP), 2.40 Jewel Maker, 3.10 Ugo Gregory, 3.40 Card High.

CHELMSFORD: 5.30 Rishworthian, 6.00 Koepp, 6.30 Rommel, 7.00 Jack The Truth, 7.30 Vexed, 8.00 Great Honour, 8.30 Capla Huntress.

EXETER: 1.30 Dante's View, 2.00 Northern Poet, 2.30 Ga Law, 3.00 Jungle Prose, 3.30 No Thanks, 4.00 Mystic Court, 4.30 Stop The World, 5.00 Wait For The Lord.

FFOS LAS: 12.45 Mouseinthehouse, 1.15 Do Your Job, 1.50 Legends Gold, 2.20 Kings Monarch, 2.50 Call Simon, 3.20 Uno Mas, 3.50 Stunsail.

SOUTHWELL: 4.10 Mews House, 4.40 Jacattack, 5.10 Lucky Beggar, 5.40 Northern Charm, 6.15 Macmerry Jim, 6.45 Six Strings, 7.15 Atalanta Queen, 7.45 Maykir, 8.15 Robeam.

THURLES: 2.15 Sacred Rhyme, 2.45 Flying Visit, 3.15 Kells, 3.45 Scherzando, 4.15 Clonard Abbey, 4.45 Marmolata, 5.20 Arcadian Sunrise.

DOUBLE: Danzan and Jack The Truth.