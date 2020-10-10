Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers previews Sunday's meetings in the UK and Ireland with Charlie Fellowes' Onassis the best bet at Goodwood.

Onassis may have had to wait an extra week for the tote/British EBF October Fillies' Stakes, but the delay can prove worth it as Charlie Fellowes' charge is the Goodwood pick.

This Listed heat was due to take place at Ascot before a waterlogged track took its toll and Fellowes was probably very relieved to see it rescheduled as everything appears to be in Onassis' favour.

The three-year-old has enjoyed a fine season whatever the result, winning the Sandringham at Royal Ascot before going on to Listed glory in France.

She has admittedly been found wanting when upped to Group Three company the last twice, finishing down the field in the Atalanta at Sandown before running a fair fourth in the Sceptre at Doncaster last month.

Beaten two and a half lengths by Foxtrot Lady on that occasion, Onassis was keeping on all the way to the line and lost little in defeat, perhaps just lacking an extra gear when it was really needed.

Onassis has to carry a penalty here, but she still looks ahead of the rest and she has proven effective on all types of ground.

Natural History has been limited to just one start this campaign, but he can make it two from two in the Join tote.co.uk With £10 Risk Free Handicap.

Owned by the Queen, Natural History has obviously not been the easiest to train for Andrew Balding, shaping with promise as a three-year-old before spending 734 days on the sidelines.

He returned with a win at Chester last month, knuckling down well to fend off Heart Of Soul by half and the handicapper has certainly not gone mad with a subsequent 3lb rise.

Natural History ran a fair race off his current perch of 91 back in 2018 and could still have a bit more to give.

The Lamplighter can chalk up a hat-trick in the tote.co.uk Home Of The Placepot Handicap.

George Baker's charge has been in fine fettle in recent weeks, winning at Kempton at the start of September before following up over the same six furlongs he faces here at the end of the month.

The five-year-old showed on that occasion that testing ground is well within his compass and he did not appear to be all out in prevailing by a length and a quarter.

A subsequent 5lb rise may not be enough to halt this in-form sprinter.

Litterale Ci has so far proved more effective over fences than hurdles and she can enhance her record to three wins in four starts in that sphere in the Aubrey Loze Memorial Intermediate Chase at Newton Abbot.

She was last seen when winning at Warwick in March, where a fine round of jumping helped to seal a four-and-a-quarter-length victory in what was a competitive heat.

Litterale Ci is the lowest rated here, but her fencing is sound and that could count for a lot.

Highway One O Two is a notable recruit to the chasing ranks following a fruitful novice hurdle campaign.

Chris Gordon's runner signed off for the 2019/20 season with a hat-trick of wins over hurdles, progressing from a 19-length stroll at Plumpton to Grade Two victory at Kempton in February.

The five-year-old had really impressed when making all for a four-and-three-quarter-length verdict in the Dovecote, with Gordon eager to test his charge at Grade One level at Aintree.

Obviously Covid-19 scuppered those plans, but Highway One O Two remains an exciting prospect ahead of his fencing bow in the follow@willhillracing On Twitter Novices' Chase.

He is up against it with Stormy Ireland on paper, but Highway One O Two still looks pretty unexposed.

CURRAGH: 1.10 Horoscope, 1.40 Rough Diamond, 2.10 Preamble, 2.40 April Showers, 3.10 Sonnyboyliston, 3.40 Cape Gentleman, 4.10 Mt Leinster, 4.40 Overheer.

GOODWOOD: 1.15 Seaborn, 1.50 Twilight Heir, 2.25 Kohinoor, 2.55 ONASSIS (NAP), 3.25 The Lamplighter, 3.55 Night Of Dreams, 4.25 Natural History, 5.00 River Dawn.

LIMERICK: 1.00 Slige Dala, 1.30 O Connell Street, 2.00 Annie Pender, 2.30 My Sister Sarah, 3.00 Miss Cedille, 3.30 Go Another One, 4.00 The West's Awake, 4.30 Run Wild Fred.

NEWTON ABBOT: 1.45 The Mick Preston, 2.15 Chess Player, 2.45 Litterale Ci, 3.15 De Rasher Counter, 3.45 Ellens Way, 4.15 Merry Milan, 4.50 Highway One O Two, 5.20 Ewood Park.

DOUBLE: Onassis and Highway One O Two.