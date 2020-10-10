Monday Tips

Lampang is a fascinating runner in the Breeders Backing Racing EBF Flying Scotsman Conditions Stakes at Musselburgh.

Trained by Tim Easterby, the Dandy Man colt has not been seen for a year - but in a short and brief juvenile season he displayed a fair amount of talent.

His absence after disappointing as the even-money favourite in the Rockingham at York last October is of course a concern, but there are two positives to take from that.

He clearly did not give his true running at York and Easterby, who also houses Art Power and Winter Power - three-year-olds who have won Group races for the same connections - will have a very good idea of how he compares.

His victories at Carlisle on debut and then at Ripon suggested Lampang was way above average.

Paul Midgley can strike with Pavers Pride in division one of the Explore Significant Castles And Heritage Sites Handicap.

The Bahamian Bounty gelding heads to Scotland on the back of victory at Ripon where he got up close home to deny Afandem by neck. He looked better value than the bare margin and a 3lb rise looks fair.

Gale Force Maya can land a deserved success in the On Board Scotland's Concorde Handicap.

The Michael Dods-trained four-year-old has frustratingly been placed in all her six races since she completed a hat-trick at Carlisle in August 2019.

She has been putting in her best work at the finish over six furlongs to suggest that stepping back up to seven should help her regain winning ways.

Water's Edge was successful on his only previous visit to Windsor in August and George Baker's four-year-old can repeat the trick over the same mile and a quarter in the Solario Racing Handicap.

Water's Edge overcame trouble in running to overhaul Mr Top Hat by three-quarters of a length.

It did not quite work out when he attempted to double up at Bath a month ago, having to settle for second spot behind Motamayiz, going down by a length.

The track may not have been suited Water's Edge and he can make amends back on this happy hunting ground.

Son Of Red can reap the benefit of an encouraging comeback run to register a first career success in the Visit attheraces.com Handicap at Yarmouth.

Unplaced in all his four starts as a juvenile, Alan King's charge shaped well when third of 12 to Global Art over a mile and a quarter at Chelmsford despite weakening in the final half-furlong.

Having undergone a wind operation in the interim, Son Of Red can get off the mark at the sixth attempt.

International Law can defy a 5lb penalty in the attheraces.com Handicap at Wolverhampton.

Anthony Brittain's six-year-old has a quick turnaround after a cosy success over this mile and a half in a bid to beat the handicapper before he is reassessed.

SELECTIONS:

KILBEGGAN: 2.15 Broomfields Jeremy, 2.45 Brave Way, 3.15 Rudy Catrail, 3.45 Myladyrose, 4.15 Soldier At War, 4.50 All The Chimneys, 5.20 Braeside, 5.50 Dads Lad.

MUSSELBURGH: 1.00 Golden Sandbanks, 1.30 La Voix Magique, 2.00 LAMPANG (NAP), 2.30 Gale Force Maya, 3.00 Pavers Pride, 3.30 Ventura Flame, 4.00 Northern Society, 4.30 Finally Mine.

WINDSOR: 1.40 Dream With Me, 2.10 Emjaytwentythree, 2.40 Pure Dreamer, 3.10 Ice Station Zebra, 3.40 Incentive, 4.10 The King's Steed, 4.40 Water's Edge, 5.10 Segla, 5.40 Miss Mulligan.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.00 Amazing Anna, 5.30 Candescence, 6.00 Stars In The Night, 6.30 Enmeshing, 7.00 Brazen Bolt, 7.30 Poet's Magic, 8.00 Medieval, 8.30 International Law.

YARMOUTH: 12.45 Zoran, 1.15 Son Of Red, 1.50 Aldaary, 2.23 Ahlawi, 2.53 Airflow, 3.23 Praised, 3.53 Gonna Dancealot, 4.25 Flying West.

DOUBLE: Lampang and Gale Force Maya.