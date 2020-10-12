St Mark's Basilica stakes Classic claim in Dewhurst

St Mark's Basilica moved to the head of ante-post lists for next year's 2000 Guineas after providing Aidan O'Brien with a seventh victory in the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket.

It is 19 years since the master of Ballydoyle first claimed the Group One contest with the brilliant Rock Of Gibraltar.

St Mark's Basilica was not among the leading fancies at 10-1, having finished third behind Joseph O'Brien's Thunder Moon and his stablemate Wembley in last month's National Stakes at the Curragh, but reversed that form under a fine ride from Frankie Dettori.

The Siyouni colt is as short as 8-1 in a wide open market for the first Classic of 2021 over the Rowley Mile, with stable companions Battleground and Wembley and Thunder Moon all similar odds.

O'Brien said: "We've always liked St Mark's Basilica a lot, and Wembley, we've always thought they were very smart colts.

"The first three were the same three as in the National Stakes. Every year it's a great race and the form always stands up."

On future plans, O'Brien added: "The Breeders' Cup is possible for the winner, but we're thinking Battleground (Royal Ascot and Vintage Stakes winner) will go to the Breeders' Cup, so he doesn't have to go."

Willie Mullins landed the Together For Racing International Cesarewitch for the third year in succession with the grey dual-purpose mare Great White Shark.

A winner over hurdles at the Galway Festival when last seen, the well-backed 9-2 favourite followed in the hoofprints of stable companions Low Sun and Stratum with an authoritative display in the prestigious staying handicap.

Winning jockey Jason Watson said: "I couldn't go early on in the race. It's always tough as everyone is trying to get in a position they want to be in and I was a bit worried I was a bit too far back.

"I spoke to the boys back home in Ireland, Willie and Paul Townend, and they just said keep her travelling as she loves being pushed along into the bridle and passing horses. They said keep her where she is happy as she will stay all day, and you know coming from Willie Mullins they will be fit and go through this ground and I had the horse for it."

Martyn Meade may have a potential Derby contender on his hands in Lone Eagle (16-5) judged on his victory in the Godolphin Flying Start Zetland Stakes, while Charlie Appleby's One Ruler (5-1) is also in the Classic mix following success in the Emirates Autumn Stakes.

The other big winners on Future Champions Day were Henry Candy's Jouska (18-1) in the Dubai British EBF Boadicea Stakes and Fozzy Stack's Irish raider Lady Wannabe (28-1) in the Group Three Darley Stakes.

Dakota Gold justified 13-8 favouritism in the rescheduled Coral Bengough Stakes at York.

The Group Three contest was saved from last weekend's abandoned fixture at Ascot, which suited the Michael Dods-trained Dakota Gold down to a tee as he registered a fifth win on the Knavesmire.

Mick Channon's Nastase was a shock 25-1 winner of the coral.co.uk Rockingham Stakes.

The most valuable race on the final day of the season at York was the £75,000 Coral Sprint Trophy, which for the second year in succession went to David O'Meara's 20-1 shot Gulliver.

Following four winners at Chepstow on Friday, Paul Nicholls bagged another four at the Welsh circuit on Saturday.

French import Hell Red (1-2 favourite) was a hugely-impressive winner of the Champion Hats Juvenile Hurdle, while Secret Investor (11-4 favourite) won the Native River Handicap Chase by seven lengths.

Grand Sancy (5-4) took advantage of the absence of Fiddlerontheroof in the Dunraven Windows Novices' Chase, before Knappers Hill justified cramped odds of 2-5 in division one of the bumper.

The featured Wasdell Group Silver Trophy went to Tom Lacey's 7-2 favourite Tea Clipper, ridden by Johnny Burke.

Lacey said: "We were hopeful, we knew he was in good shape and he'd been working nicely.

"We initially thought we'd go chasing, but we saw this and it looked a good starting point. Now we might have to look for other options."

Sunday's Paddy Power Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh also went to a Mullins, as Emmet's Cape Gentleman triumphed in the hands of Ronan Whelan, while the JT McNamara Ladbrokes Munster National Handicap Chase at Limerick provided Gavin Brouder with an early career highlight as he steered the Gordon Elliott-trained Aforementioned to victory.