Tuesday Tips

Ascension can complete a hat-trick for Roger Varian in the Wreake Handicap at Leicester.

A 135,000 guineas purchase as a yearling for Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, the grey son of Dark Angel bounced back from a disappointing juvenile debut at Newbury in July of last year with successive wins at Salisbury and Newcastle.

He was slowly away on his final start of 2019 in a Newmarket nursery, and again on his reappearance at Sandown in June.

After finishing last of four on his return to Newmarket next time, connections opted for a gelding operation and it appears to have had the desired effect, with Ascension returning from a break to land handicaps Newmarket and Ayr with relative ease.

Varian's charge appears right at home on an easy surface and a 6lb rise for his most recent triumph may not be enough to prevent him from adding to his tally.

Risk Of Thunder is expected to bounce back to winning ways in the George Stubbs Fillies' Conditions Stakes.

James Tate's youngster was a seriously impressive winner on her second career start at Ripon and was favourite for the Listed Dragon Stakes as a result.

For whatever reason she performed woefully at Sandown, but she has turned in three solid placed efforts since.

While there does not appear to be any excuse for any of those three defeats, it could be that the more testing conditions she is set to face in the Midlands will see her in a better light.

The Michael Herrington-trained Anif looks to have every chance of registering a second win at Newcastle in the first division of the Free Tips Daily On attheraces.com Handicap.

Following stints with three other trainers, the Cape Cross gelding made it third time lucky for his current connections over this course and distance last November.

He ran another decent race to finish fourth at Gosforth Park in January, before returning from an eight-month absence to finish a half-length third here almost three weeks ago as a 40-1 shot.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that Anif may have won that day had he enjoyed a clearer a run and compensation may well await.

Vegas Blue gets the nod in the Bet 10 Get 20 With MansionBet Mares' Maiden Hurdle at Huntingdon.

Nicky Henderson's charge won on her Bangor debut and in a Listed bumper at this venue last December.

She was disappointing on her first start over hurdles at Kempton on Boxing Day, but that was a strong race and she remains a mare of some potential on her return from a lengthy absence.

Oscar Rose rates the best bet at Hereford.

A dual winner over hurdles, Fergal O'Brien's inmate has been placed on her last couple of outings over fences and looks to have been found an excellent opportunity to hit the bullseye in the Ask The Loud One If They're Ok Mares' Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS:

CORK: 1.55 Kauri Cliffs, 2.30 Adamaris, 3.05 Raffaello, 3.40 Jungle Jungle, 4.15 Impossible, 4.50 Lady Hanson, 5.20 Flight Command, 5.50 Dreal Deal.

HEREFORD: 12.15 Lifeisahighway, 12.45 Project Mars, 1.15 Hidden Depths, 1.50 Salty Boy, 2.23 Premier D'troice, 2.58 Oscar Rose, 3.33 Airgead Suas, 4.08 Courtland.

HUNTINGDON: 12.00 Rock On Tommy, 12.30 Vegas Blue, 1.00 Dublin Four, 1.30 Northern Bound, 2.00 Floating Rock, 2.35 Torrent Des Mottes, 3.10 Crystal Lad, 3.45 Full Spes.

LEICESTER: 1.35 Gypsy Boy, 2.10 Listen Again, 2.45 Top Of The Pops, 3.20 Risk Of Thunder, 3.55 Swivelstick, 4.30 Redemptive, 5.00 ASCENSION (NAP), 5.35 Bad Company.

NEWCASTLE: 4.12 War Empress, 4.45 Bobba Tee, 5.15 Flower Of Scotland, 5.45 One Over Par, 6.15 Mr Trevor, 6.45 Anif, 7.15 Starfighter, 7.45 Convertible, 8.15 Star Cracker.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.40 Darver Star, 2.15 Deadheat, 2.50 Quilixios, 3.25 Sixshooter, 4.00 Wide Receiver, 4.35 Yamato, 5.05 Jesina.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.25 Forbidden Secret, 4.55 Upside Down, 5.30 Flying Standard, 6.00 Bay Of Naples, 6.30 Traveller, 7.00 Noble Dawn, 7.30 Nibras Wish, 8.00 Ivadream, 8.30 Sermon.

DOUBLE: Ascension and Anif.