Wednesday Tips

Tis Marvellous is Anita Chambers' best bet at Nottingham on Wednesday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Tis Marvellous can make the most of a return to Listed company in the rescheduled Rous Stakes at Nottingham.

The five-furlong event was due to be run at Ascot at the start of the month, but a few days delay should not prove any bar to success for Clive Cox's admirable sprinter.

Now a six-year-old, the Harbour Watch gelding has done Cox proud over five seasons, winning a Group Two as a juvenile and being good enough to contest the Commonwealth Cup at three, and while he has fallen down the ranks a bit from there, he remains a sharp operator at the right level.

He turned in some excellent handicap efforts in 2019 and there was no shame in finishing just over three lengths back in fourth behind Battaash at Royal Ascot on his seasonal bow.

Tis Marvellous has just found Group Threes a shade beyond him though, most recently when beaten a length at Newbury when he got going just a little too late to reel in the winner.

This Listed heat should be right up his street and all ground seemingly comes alike to him.

Vulcan is another runner in excellent heart ahead of the Follow At mansionbet On Twitter Handicap.

The three-year-old has turned a corner in the latter half of the summer, with a couple of near misses followed by two wins on easy ground at Haydock.

Successful over a mile in early September, Vulcan then stepped up to an extended 10 furlongs and ran out an impressive seven-length winner.

The manner of that victory has resulted in an 11lb hike in the ratings, but the ease of his win suggests Vulcan could still have a bit up his sleeve.

Vulcan is clearly on an upward curve, a comment that also applies to Urban Artist, who tackles Listed competition at Bath.

Hughie Morrison's runner has struck at that level in a bumper, and while this is a different test the five-year-old looks worth a try after three successive wins.

Her most recent victory at Newmarket in a class two handicap demonstrated her stamina as she finished with real purpose over 12 furlongs to confirm previous Goodwood form with the runner-up, Ice Sprite.

Switching up to 14 furlongs should be in her favour and while she has a bit to find with a few of her rivals in the British Stallion Studs EBF Beckford Stakes, Urban Artist can rise to the challenge.

Moment Of Silence is an intriguing contender as she returns from a lengthy layoff in the Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet Handicap at Kempton.

A conditions race winner at Wolverhampton at the back-end of last year, Moment Of Silence then headed out to Dubai where she posted a fair third behind Roulston Scar on her only outing at Meydan.

That was a promising effort and it is interesting Saeed bin Suroor has persevered with this daughter of Slade Power.

Demi Sang is the choice in Wetherby's Bobby Renton Handicap Chase.

He has the benefit of two runs under his belt, stepping up from a lacklustre run on his return over hurdles to finish second in a competitive heat at Cartmel.

That race was over an extended two miles and a furlong, but this near two-and-a-half-mile trip looks much more his thing.

SELECTIONS:

BATH: 1.40 Pastfact, 2.10 High Security, 2.45 Chalk Stream, 3.20 Urban Artist, 3.55 Tigerten, 4.30 Precisely, 5.00 Cogital, 5.35 Fiveandtwenty.

KEMPTON: 4.25 Winnetka, 4.55 Blue Dawn, 5.30 Highest Ambition, 6.00 Moment Of Silence, 6.30 King Tiger, 7.00 Bottom Bay, 7.30 Princesse Animale, 8.00 Joyful Dream, 8.30 Secret Treaties.

NOTTINGHAM: 1.00 Adayar, 1.30 Noon Star, 2.00 Coul Kat, 2.35 Vulcan, 3.10 West Way Never, 3.45 TIS MARVELLOUS (NAP), 4.20 Case Key, 4.50 Twelve Diamonds, 5.20 Shesadabber.

PUNCHESTOWN: 1.15 Charcor, 1.45 Cousin Harry, 2.15 Scalino, 2.50 A Wave Of The Sea, 3.25 The Storyteller, 4.00 Sunrise Lady, 4.35 Mars Harper.

WETHERBY: 1.52 Midnights Legacy, 2.25 One Night In Milan, 3.00 Won't Talk, 3.35 Inca Rose, 4.10 Demi Sang, 4.45 Shantou Vow, 5.15 Niven, 5.45 Miah Grace.

DOUBLE: Tis Marvellous and Urban Artist.