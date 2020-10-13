Thursday Tips

Johan bounced back from a lacklustre penultimate start to score last time out and another win is on the cards in the Parties Here Handicap at Chelmsford.

William Haggas' charge has finished out of the first four on just two of his eight runs, finding Group Two company beyond him on his final juvenile outing last year and when last of 16 at York in August.

That latter effort was a huge disappointment given that Johan had won his first start before running well enough in a competitive heat at Ascot, paying the price for chasing the early pace as he finished four lengths behind well-regarded winner Tsar.

Punters' confidence was duly high on the Knavesmire, but Johan never got going and was always towards the back of the field before eventually being beaten 12 and a half lengths by Brunch.

That was too bad to be true and Johan subsequently righted the record by turning the form with Brunch right around as he triumphed by a short head after a fine battle at Ayr, although the runner-up may have been a shade unlucky.

That said, it was a smart performance from Johan and a 4lb higher mark does not look too harsh on his all-weather bow.

Mark Johnston's Chase That Dream is worth a try in the opening Bet At tote Nursery Handicap.

He ran an encouraging race on debut in August, but he did not do himself justice at Wolverhampton on his second try, racing a bit green again and ultimately finishing a well-beaten fourth over an extended mile.

Handicap company should give him a better chance and this does not appear to be the strongest event.

Stablemate Headingley probably has a more obvious chance in the Galleywood EBF Novice Auction Stakes.

He looked a likely winner on his first try at Ayr as he was in front with a couple of furlongs to run, but his inexperience was evident in the closing stages and he lost out in the dying strides, beaten a head by Contact.

The Dawn Approach colt should be wiser for the run.

Vino Victrix hit the bar first time out, but should not make the same mistake again in the Betway Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Median Auction Stakes at Lingfield.

He tried to come from off the pace on his first racecourse outing, but found Desert Empire too strong in the closing stages and had to settle for a half-length second.

That was a decent run and normal improvement might be good enough here.

Leapers Wood made a decent start for Julie Camacho when second on his first run for the yard and should be in the mix for the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Maiden Stakes at Southwell.

Chantecler can bring up his hat-trick for Nicky Henderson in the Racing TV HD On Sky 426 Handicap Hurdle at Wincanton.

The eight-year-old is in excellent heart, winning two of his three outings for Henderson after switching from the care of Roger Teal at the end of last term.

He made all and found plenty when challenged at Hexham on his latest run, supplementing his previous cosy success at Stratford, and an 8lb rise might still underestimate him.

Cage Of Fear remains lightly raced and can step up again in Carlisle's Every Race Live At Racing TV Handicap Chase.

SELECTIONS:

CARLISLE: 12.20 Iolani, 12.50 Magic Dancer, 1.20 Stoner's Choice, 1.52 You Name Him, 2.26 Cage Of Fear, 3.01 Sarasota Star, 3.36 Valence D'Aumont, 4.11 Pressure Sensitive.

CHELMSFORD: 5.00 Chase That Dream, 5.30 Headingley, 6.00 Fundamental, 6.30 Alminoor, 7.00 Hegemony, 7.30 JOHAN (NAP), 8.00 Emerald Fox, 8.30 River Sprite.

CURRAGH: 1.00 Notoriously Risky, 1.35 Make A Challenge, 2.05 Midnight Fire, 2.40 Postcode Envy, 3.15 Sahreej, 3.50 Delta Dawn, 4.25 Emerald Green.

LINGFIELD: 1.30 Stoweman, 2.00 Vino Victrix, 2.35 Jack Ryan, 3.10 First Smile, 3.45 Eastern Delight, 4.20 Captain Ryan, 4.50 Veleta, 5.25 Narjes.

SOUTHWELL: 4.40 Kraka, 5.15 Quaint, 5.45 Mr Excellency, 6.15 Leapers Wood, 6.45 Crosse Fire, 7.15 Cheap Jack, 7.45 Geography Teacher, 8.15 John Clare.

TRAMORE: 1.10 Buck Rogers, 1.45 Afternoonwithsusan, 2.18 Allbarone, 2.53 Beat Of The Sea, 3.20 Mick Charlie, 4.03 Bois De Clarmart, 4.38 King Otis.

WINCANTON: 2.10 Songo, 2.45 Dido, 3.20 Celestial Force, 3.55 Chantecler, 4.30 Lillington, 5.05 Double Court, 5.35 Gold Patrol.

DOUBLE: Johan and Eastern Delight.