Friday Tips

Those who have kept faith with Brentford Hope and are willing to do so again might just have their patience rewarded in the Get Daily Tips At racingtv.com Handicap at Haydock.

Still lightly raced, he has always shaped as having loads of ability and looked particularly exciting in his sole juvenile outing.

A setback scuppered any Derby dreams and he was not seen again until July at York, where he travelled sweetly into it before not finding as much as might have been expected, although he was fully entitled to get tired.

A couple of further defeats have followed, not to mention a gelding operation, but the feeling remains he is a good horse and perhaps this drop to a mile on soft ground will do the trick.

Cuban Breeze came back to something like her best last week and can go one place better in the Join Racing TV Now Nursery Handicap.

A winner on the all-weather at Wolverhampton and fast ground at Chester, it was encouraging to see Tom Dascombe's filly handled much softer ground last time out at Catterick.

Senita will surely make it third time lucky in the Market Cross Jewellers British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Redcar.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned Frankel filly shaped with abundant promise when runner-up on her debut for John Gosden at Newmarket in early August, so it was no surprise to see her sent off at extremely prohibitive odds on her second start at Doncaster a fortnight later.

To be beaten as a 1-6 favourite must go down as a disappointment, but she was a clear second and the winner, Lilac Road, has since run well in Pattern company.

There does not appear to be anything of her calibre on Friday and as Gosden's only runner on the card, Senita looks banker material.

The Rebecca Menzies-trained Set In Stone rates the best bet of the evening on the all-weather at Newcastle.

The daughter of Famous Name has won six races on the level during spells with a variety of different trainers both in Britain and Ireland.

She opened her account for current connections with a first victory over hurdles at Perth in August, before finishing second on her return to the Flat at Chester last month.

Set In Stone competes from the same mark of 74 in division one of the Visit attheraces.com Handicap and remains dangerously well treated for an in-form yard considering she has won off a rating of 86 in the past.

Eden Du Houx catches the eye ahead of his debut over fences in the Visit attheraces.com Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter.

David Pipe's charge was last seen finishing a creditable fourth behind McFabulous in the EBF Final at Kempton in March.

That form was well advertised by the winner in the Persian War Novices' Hurdle at Chepstow last weekend, while the third, Hurricane Harvey, recently made a successful start to his chasing career at this venue.

A mark of 131 for Eden Du Houx's switch to the larger obstacles appears perfectly workable.

At Fakenham, Olly Murphy's Market Rasen bumper runner-up Here Comes Johny can go one better in the Champions Day On Sky Sports Racing "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle.

SELECTIONS:

DUNDALK: 4.45 Estepona Sun, 5.15 Ela Katrina, 5.45 Mass Gathering, 6.15 Sestriere, 6.45 Sunset Nova, 7.15 Sindhia, 7.45 Muker, 8.15 Zahee.

FAKENHAM: 1.00 The Twisler, 1.35 Deputy's Oscar, 2.10 Here Comes Johny, 2.40 Skandiburg, 3.10 Tayzar, 3.40 Princeton Royale, 4.40 Medalla De Oro.

HAYDOCK: 12.40 Cuban Breeze, 1.10 Canterbury Tales, 1.45 Edgewood, 2.18 Ghumama, 2.48 BRENTFORD HOPE (NAP), 3.18 Run This Way, 3.48 Captain Haddock.

LEOPARDSTOWN: 12.55 Alqabeela, 1.25 Grid, 2.00 Emiyn, 2.30 Day Dreamin', 3.00 Treble Cone, 3.30 Ediyva, 4.00 Lincoln.

NEWCASTLE: 4.25 Set In Stone, 4.55 Seasony, 5.25 Dark Devil, 6.00 Blowing Wind, 6.30 Uss Nimitz, 7.00 Etikaal, 7.30 Majalaat, 8.00 Bell Heather, 8.30 Red Skye Delight.

REDCAR: 1.30 Senita, 2.05 Conspiracy, 2.35 Wots The Wifi Code, 3.05 Be Bold, 3.35 Spycatcher, 4.05 Faadiyah, 4.35 Billy No Mates, 5.05 Utopian Lad.

UTTOXETER: 12.20 Ocean Drifter, 12.50 Give Us A Swig, 1.20 Magna Moralia, 1.50 Eden Du Houx, 2.23 Supremely Lucky, 2.53 Telson Barley, 3.23 Say The Word, 3.53 Kayarnah.

DOUBLE: Senita and Brentford Hope.