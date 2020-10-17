Sunday Tips

Anita Chambers expects Verdana Blue to strike at Kempton on Sunday and she has a tip for every race at every meeting.

Verdana Blue can repeat her success of two years ago in the Racing TV Hurdle at Kempton.

Nicky Henderson's charge really heralded her arrival on the big stage with victory in the 2018 renewal of the Listed heat - strolling home by seven lengths, before adding the Elite Hurdle and Christmas Hurdle to her tally by the end of the year.

The eight-year-old then finished a fair fifth in the Champion Hurdle, although the soft conditions were against her that day - a comment which also applies to her most recent start over obstacles when she finished well behind Epatante in last year's Christmas feature.

Testing ground at Cheltenham saw plans for a Champion Hurdle run abandoned, with Henderson instead waiting for Royal Ascot, where Verdana Blue was sent off favourite for the two-and-a-half-mile Ascot Stakes.

Good ground was probably not quite quick enough for her as she was beaten a length in second - and again conditions at York were not ideal when she finished a fair third at the Ebor meeting.

Verdana Blue will at least be match fit for this assignment, and good jumping ground should be right up her street.

Listed honours are also on offer in the Racing TV Novices' Hurdle, with For Pleasure certainly the horse in form as he bids for a four-timer for Alex Hales.

The five-year-old opened his account over obstacles with a 22-length demolition job at Stratford back in July before following up under a 7lb penalty at Bangor eight days later.

Hales then gave him a break, and he returned under a double penalty back at Stratford last month, taking up his usual front-running role before again claiming an easy verdict - this time by five lengths.

This is obviously a step up from normal novice company, but his rating of 144 certainly puts him in this bracket and he is another that should relish good ground.

Quality racing is also on offer at Ffos Las, where If The Cap Fits kicks off his career over fences in the Norton's Coin Cup Novices' Chase.

The eight-year-old will be wearing the double green of Simon Munir and Isaac Souede for the first time after doing previous owners Paul and Clare Rooney proud, winning eight of his 13 starts including the Grade One Liverpool Hurdle.

He was campaigned sparingly last year, running just twice - winning the Coral Hurdle at Ascot before a luckless run in what was a bit of a muddling Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Trainer Harry Fry opted to sidestep the Festival in favour of heading straight to Aintree, but the meeting was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He now embarks on a chasing career, and his hurdles mark of 162 would put him right in the top rank if he can translate the ability.

Lightly Squeeze will have the advantage of race fitness on the majority of his opponents in the Low Cost Vans Welsh Champion Hurdle.

A succession of apparent plans on the Flat and over hurdles have been scuppered of late, for a variety of reasons, since Fry's six-year-old made a pleasing return when third over one mile and six furlongs at Haydock early last month.

This competitive limited handicap may well not have been the first priority then, but it still fits the bill nicely for the vastly-improved Lightly Squeeze.

He was last seen over hurdles in February when, having already risen almost two stones in the ratings after a quickfire mid-winter hat-trick, he was vastly outrunning his big odds in one of the toughest handicaps in the calendar only to fall at the last at Newbury.

Lightly Squeeze appeared especially well-treated on the Flat, after his Haydock run indicated he is still progressing - but this switch back to jumping, on ground which should suit, could well pay off as a starting point for another fruitful campaign.

Gangster is the pick in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Durham National Handicap Chase at Sedgefield.

The 10-year-old steps up in trip to three miles and five furlongs here, but should be fit for action after two runs in September.

SELECTIONS:

CORK: 1.35 Breakeven, 2.07 Jacksons Gold, 2.42 Silver Planeur, 3.17 Gotthenod, 3.52 Lightsider, 4.27 Foxy Jacks, 5.00 Quamino, 5.30 On Eagles Wings.

FFOS LAS: 1.00 Memphis Bell, 1.30 Rose Of Arcadia, 2.00 Lots Of Luck, 2.35 If The Cap Fits, 3.10 Lightly Squeeze, 3.45 Vocaliser, 4.20 The Bomber Liston, 4.55 Getaweapon.

KEMPTON: 1.15 Viroflay, 1.45 Rock On Rocco, 2.22 For Pleasure, 2.57 Solar Impulse, 3.32 VERDANA BLUE (NAP), 4.07 Pontresina, 4.43 Sunrise Ruby.

NAAS: 1.25 Hongkong Harmony, 1.55 Golden Lyric, 2.30 Viv Vance, 3.05 Ecliptical, 3.40 Etneya, 4.15 Lugnaquilla, 4.50 Blackpoint, 5.20 Poster Child.

SEDGEFIELD: 2.15 Gold Desert, 2.50 Lovely Schtuff, 3.25 Overcourt, 4.00 Jack Yeats, 4.33 Gangster, 5.10 Capone, 5.40 Democratic Oath.

DOUBLE: Verdana Blue and If The Cap Fits.