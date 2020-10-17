Monday Tips

Stag Horn can continue his upward curve in staying events by winning the Phil Bull Trophy at Pontefract.

The three-year-old colt wasted no time in making his mark by starting the delayed campaign with a first career success at Goodwood over a mile and three-quarters in June.

He suffered defeats in his next two starts at Sandown and Ascot, before trainer Archie Watson gave him an easier task to Catterick. Stag Horn duly obliged with an all-the-way success, by 10 lengths on heavy ground.

He followed that up when again leading from flag-fall to beat the useful St Hubert over two miles at Goodwood.

Stag Horn has another two furlongs to travel on his trip to West Yorkshire, but he seems to have stamina in abundance.

Pythagoras can bounce back from defeat in hot nursery at Ayr to register his third win in the EBFstallions/com Silver Tankard Stakes.

The Richard Fahey-trained colt was sent off 13-8 favourite last time, but did not help himself in running too free in the early stages and near the pace all the way.

However, he did stick to his task in game fashion and was only beaten a length in third place behind Recovery Run.

The son of Zoffany had won his previous two races in highly-promising fashion, at Beverley and Ripon. He is definitely worth another chance.

Cruyff Turn can score for the second time this season in the Pontefract Thanks The NHS Handicap.

The three-year-old only made his debut in June and after three average runs in a month was given 60 days off.

Tim Easterby's charge proved a different proposition on his return, when getting off the mark at odds of 22-1 at Redcar in mid September.

He followed that up with a gallant effort at Ayr two weeks ago, where he stayed on well on to grab second place behind Catch My Breath when stepped up from seven furlongs to a mile.

At Windsor, Viaduct can continue his winning ways if adapting to conditions in the Millenium Racing Club Handicap.

It was firm at Bath last month when he surged clear under Oisin Murphy to win at the fourth attempt, and first since being gelded.

Even after a dry weekend, there will be plenty more give under foot by the Thames - and on breeding, that is not sure to favour Martyn Meade's three-year-old.

This is still an obvious opportunity, though, for him to defy his 7lb rise and bag a second successive handicap.

Paradise On Earth has yet to open her account but could well do so in division one of the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap.

She ran three decent races through the summer for John Gosden and, after a break, makes her stable debut for Archie Watson with a rating of 70.

That ought to prove viable, and the drop back from 10 furlongs to a mile appears a sensible move too.

Enrichissant has decent prospects at Plumpton if ready for his return in the William Hill Novices' Limited Handicap Chase, despite an understandable 12lb rise for his easy win at Huntingdon in February.

SELECTIONS:

GOWRAN PARK: 2.05 Baron Wild, 2.35 Indiana Grey, 3.05 King Of The Castle, 3.35 Aurora Princess, 4.05 Gold Allure, 4.35 Tejano, 5.05 Wolf Prince.

PLUMPTON: 2.10 Pisgah Pike, 2.40 Kapsize, 3.10 Angel's Whisper, 3.40 Enrichissant, 4.10 Constancio, 4.40 Speedy Cargo, 5.10 Rose Of Aghaboe.

PONTEFRACT: 12.45 Forbidden Secret, 1.15 Diamond Haze, 1.45 Pythagoras, 2.20 STAG HORN (NAP), 2.50 Cruyff Turn, 3.20 Penny Pot Lane, 3.50 What A Business, 4.20 Our Little Pony.

WINDSOR: 1.00 Amberine, 1.30 Equality, 2.00 Voltaic, 2.30 Taameen, 3.00 Viaduct, 3.30 Paradise On Earth, 4.00 Stopnsearch, 4.30 Tiar Na Nog.

WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.25 Sulochana, 5.00 Swissal, 5.30 Sovereign Beauty, 6.00 Kingsholm, 6.30 Duke Of Firenze, 7.00 Charlie Fellowes, 7.30 Atalanta Breeze, 8.00 Fair Man, 8.30 Driving Force.

DOUBLE: Stag Horn and Pythagoras.