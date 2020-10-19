Tuesday Tips

Zoffee is Nick Robson's best bet on Tuesday and he has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK and Ireland.

Zoffee is expected to open his account over fences at the second attempt in the Best Mate Beginners' Chase at Exeter.

Formerly a useful performer on the Flat for Tom Dascombe, the four-year-old joined Philip Hobbs to pursue a jumping career last year and made it third time lucky over hurdles with an 11-length domination at Doncaster in February.

The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival proved a bridge too far, but he made a promising return when third on the level at Thirsk last month before filling the runner-up spot behind the high-class Getaway Trump on his fencing bow at Warwick.

With his two rivals having been off the track for a good while, Zoffee looks to have been an excellent opportunity to go one better.

Colin Tizzard's Sizing At Midnight is a little unusual in that he needs a test of stamina but also likes decent ground rather than a bog.

He has had those conditions the last twice and has been well on top both times, at Newton Abbot and, more recently, at Ffos Las.

Obviously the handicapper has had his say, putting Sizing At Midnight up 6lb for his first win and another 9lb for his second - but given he never came off the bridle at Ffos Las, that may still not be enough.

Hughie Morrison's Whitehaven has been in great heart of late and holds strong claims of winning for the third time in four starts in the attheraces.com Handicap at Yarmouth.

He won off a lowly mark at Lingfield and was then beaten on the all-weather at Kempton - but back on turf at this track last time out, he bolted up.

The ground was soft that day - so the testing conditions are in his favour, and he should defy his 6lb penalty.

Hugo Palmer's Glesga Gal has not been seen since faring well in a Newmarket maiden more than 100 days ago.

She had earlier chased home Ville De Grace on her debut, and that form looks above average.

At Newmarket Glesga Gal was in front of Miss Jingles - who went on to win her next two and is rated in the mid-90s - while the winner, Karl Burke's She's So Nice, was fourth in the Lowther.

It looked a decent affair, so Glesga Gal should have no trouble opening her account in the British European Breeders Fund Fillies' Novice Stakes.

The Clive Cox-trained Night Narcissus showed enough on debut to suggest she could be hard to beat in the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Kempton.

She was beaten less than a length into third by two William Haggas-trained fillies at Haydock on her debut.

One would imagine she should be a good bit wiser for that first experience - and given Cox's Coventry winner Nando Parrado was beaten on debut, she should come forward a good deal.

John Gosden is never afraid of sending a good horse to Newcastle, with Enable and Palace Pier enjoying a trip north early in their stellar careers.

Cordouan has a long way to go to be mentioned in the same breath as that pair, but he can win the Play Ladbrokes 5-A-Side On Football EBF Novice Stakes.

Second in what could turn out to be a hot affair at Doncaster on debut, the son of Shalaa only gave best close home.

The winner, Tawaareq, had already had a run - and that experience just told. Now the boot is on the other foot.

SELECTIONS:

EXETER: 12.40 Chance It, 1.10 To Fly Free, 1.40 Kanukankan, 2.15 Talktomenow, 2.50 Sizing At Midnight, 3.25 ZOFFEE (NAP), 4.00 Fresh New Dawn, 4.30 Devongate .

FAIRYHOUSE: 1.20 Friendly, 1.55 Tony The Gent, 2.30 Count Of Carabass, 3.05 Earls, 3.40 Bellick, 4.15 Fujimoto Flyer, 4.45 Make Good.

KEMPTON: 4.35 Bezzas Lad, 5.05 Night Narcissus, 5.35 Desert Rose, 6.10 Mini Milk, 6.40 Strong Power, 7.10 Culture, 7.40 Kattani, 8.10 Solar Cycle.

NEWCASTLE: 1.50 Calvinist, 2.25 Cordouan, 3.00 Fresh, 3.35 Yazaman, 4.10 Traveller, 4.40 Slingshot, 5.10 Roaring Rory, 5.40 Lord Of The Glen.

TIPPERARY: 1.30 Zoom Zoom Babe, 2.05 Robinnia, 2.40 Chosen Hour, 3.15 West Cork Wildway, 3.50 Captain Guinness, 4.25 Capture The Drama, 4.55 Fox Le Bel, 5.25 Enniskerry.

YARMOUTH: 12.25 Thunder Drum , 12.55 Glesga Girl, 1.25 Aspiration, 2.00 Kornflake, 2.35 Whitehaven, 3.10 Fox Shinji, 3.45 Old Friend, 4.20 Molly Shaw, 4.50 Raha.

DOUBLE: Sizing At Midnight and Zoffee.