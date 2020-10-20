Wednesday Tips

Nick Robson expects Charlie Appleby to enjoy a good day at Newmarket and he has a tip for every race at every meeting.

It has been a relatively quiet end to the season for Charlie Appleby - but the short journey home from Newmarket on Wednesday should be enjoyable, because Act Of Wisdom holds very strong claims in the British EBF Future Stayers Nursery Handicap.

With Pinatubo and Ghaiyyath now retired, and Space Blues injured, Appleby was also absent from the Arc meeting and Champions Day.

While this class two contest can hardly be described as a major event, it could be important for Act Of Wisdom - who has already won two of his three races.

Being by Galileo and out of Jacqueline Quest, who was famously disqualified after winning the 1000 Guineas, he is regally bred.

He is a brother to Breeders' Cup winner Line Of Duty and a half-brother to Onassis, who performed so admirably for Charlie Fellowes this season.

He cost more than 1,000,000 guineas, so connections might have hoped he would be rated higher than 85 after three runs. But in the long run it may benefit him, because he can gain valuable experience in a race such as this.

There is also a strong argument to suggest he could be rated a good deal higher, because both of his victories have come in similar fashion.

While at one stage it looked hard work in both for him, he was eventually well on top twice at the line. He clearly stays very well, as well as handling soft ground, and he may develop into quite a smart type next term.

Appleby can double up with Royal Touch in the British EBF Future Stayers Novice Stakes.

Second on his only run to date at Nottingham when beaten a neck, that experience should stand him in good stead.

Cut in the ground seems to bring out the best in Roger Varian's Zezenia, who runs in the Best Odds Guaranteed At MansionBet Fillies' Handicap.

Another who is bred to be special, by Oasis Dream and out of Mick Channon's mare Lahaleeb who won an E.P. Taylor Stakes, everything in the form book suggests she needs plenty of cut.

On her sole start at two she showed plenty of promise, running Sir Michael Stoute's now 100-rated Jovial to a length.

This year she has won twice, on soft at Haydock and good to soft at Salisbury, while her defeats have been on good to firm twice and good ground most recently.

Admittedly at Nottingham last time out her saddle slipped - so a line can be drawn through the race completely - but connections will have been very happy to see the handicapper drop her 1lb, which all helps.

Paul Nicholls is already making a mark with the horses owner Jared Sullivan has transferred from Willie Mullins to Ditcheat, and Lucky One has the look of another surefire winner.

The five-year-old ran a promising race when fourth of 16 in a Punchestown maiden hurdle in February, and the first and second have both won since.

Lucky One begins life for Nicholls in the Download The Star Sports App Now Novices' Handicap Hurdle at Hereford and is sure to take some stopping.

Linda Jewell's Uallrightharry is still lightly-raced and can begin his season with a win in the Waikiki Waves Won This Race in 2019 Handicap Chase at Fontwell.

The eight-year-old has had only eight races under Rules, winning twice, and it looks like this season there could be more to come.

The last time he ran at Plumpton back in January, he was beaten just over a length by the decent Christmas In April - who ended the season rated a stone higher.

Uallrightharry has not been seen since, suggesting something also perhaps went amiss that day.

Portfolio, a Deep Impact filly owned by the Queen and trained by Sir Michael Stoute, looks the best bet on the card at Kempton in division one of the Unibet/British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes.

Second on her debut over the same course and distance, it was possibly only a lack of experience that cost her - and she can make amends.

SELECTIONS:

FONTWELL: 1.25 Furkash, 2.00 Rookie Trainer, 2.35 Atomix, 3.10 Harefield, 3.45 Uallrightharry, 4.23 Sixties Secret, 4.55 Seaside Girl, 5.30 Brilliant Present.

GOWRAN: 1.45 Let Me Pass, 2.20 Champion Green, 2.55 Sandhurst, 3.30 In From The Cold, 4.05 Giorni Felice, 4.35 Actuary, 5.05 Blankiedoodie.

HEREFORD: 1.15 Marada, 1.50 Ruthless Article, 2.25 Young Buck, 3.00 Flying Tiger, 3.35 Lucky One, 4.15 Miss Zip, 4.45 Walk In The Wild, 5.20 Translink.

KEMPTON: 4.10 King Of Spies, 4.40 Grey Sparkle, 5.15 Portfolio, 5.45 Looktotherainbow, 6.15 Quintillus, 6.45 Noble Dynasty, 7.15 Areehaa, 7.45 Blessed, 8.15 Gherkin.

NEWMARKET: 1.00 Glyndebourne, 1.35 Aramaic, 2.10 Harlem Soul, 2.45 ACT OF WISDOM (NAP), 3.20 Zezenia, 3.55 Royal Touch, 4.30 Elusive Artist.

DOUBLE: Act Of Wisdom and Portfolio.